Teel: TV ratings database shows value of top ACC football brands and need for them to perform

Boasting a combined 11 national championships, Miami, Clemson and Florida State are the ACC’s premier football brands. And given its seven conference titles from 1995-2011 — three Big East and four ACC — Virginia Tech makes a strong case for the league’s No. 4 perch.

A television ratings database compiled by Sports Media Watch’s Jon Lewis affirms those top four and how much the conference needs the Hokies, Seminoles and Hurricanes to reverse their current funks.

Lewis’ archives include games aired on the most accessible platforms — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and FS1 — and reveal several other truths:

# Pandemic-ravaged schedules duly noted, Notre Dame’s one-time appearance as an ACC football member in 2020 was further evidence why every conference pines for the Fighting Irish.

# Big Ten and SEC games tower over college football, popularity that explains their television revenue dominance.

# The Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry has been central to five consecutive years of Black Friday ratings success for the ACC on ABC and ESPN.

# The exclusive Labor Day night college football telecast has been even more valuable to the conference.

We’ll hit those points momentarily, but first, back to the ACC’s leading brands.

From 2013, the league’s first with 14 football members, through last year, 74 conference games drew TV audiences of at least 2.0 million. That number does not include 2020, when pandemic concerns prompted scores of cancellations and postponements.

Among those 74 games, Clemson was involved in 33, Florida State 29, Miami 15, and Virginia Tech 12.

N.C. State was next with 10, followed by Syracuse nine, Louisville seven, North Carolina and Georgia Tech six, Virginia, Pitt and Wake Forest five, Boston College four, Duke and Maryland one.

Part of the data hinges on whom you play, when, and on what channel. But television appeal also hinges on brand recognition and performance.

Florida State was a ratings magnet in 2013 and ’14, winning its third national championship and then qualifying for the first College Football Playoff. Miami was must-see TV in 2017 en route to a 10-0 start and the program’s lone Coastal Division title.

Ranked throughout ’17, Virginia Tech drew audiences of more than 3.0 million for collisions with No. 2 Clemson at Lane Stadium and No. 13 Miami on the road.

Clemson has authored sustained excellence for nearly a decade, winning two national championships (2016 and ’18) and earning six CFP appearances. Moreover, the Tigers’ riveting 2016 victory over Louisville is the ACC’s most-watched non-championship league game since 2013, again excluding the pandemic season.

Nearly 9.3 million tuned in for that matchup of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, trailing only Ohio State-Michigan and Alabama-LSU for the 2016 regular season.

During COVID-marred 2020, Clemson at Notre Dame (10.1 million viewers) was the regular season’s most-watched game in any conference, and their rematch in the ACC title game (9.9 million) drew championship weekend’s largest audience, well ahead of the SEC’s Alabama-Florida (8.9 million).

In every other season from 2013-21, the ACC ranked no better than second among all conference title contests in viewership. Indeed, last year’s ACC championship game between Pitt and Wake Forest drew only the weekend’s sixth-largest TV audience (2.7 million), behind each of the other Power Five leagues and the American Athletic.

The SEC and Big Ten led the field with 15.3 million and 11.7 million, respectively.

With larger enrollments and fan bases, plus a host of traditional football powers, the Big Ten and SEC have inherent advantages glaringly evident in the ratings archives.

Last year, for example, 24 Big Ten regular-season league games and 22 SEC conference games attracted larger audiences than the ACC’s best of 2.7 million for N.C. State-North Carolina. The Big Ten’s impending addition of USC and UCLA, and the SEC’s of Texas and Oklahoma, will compound those advantages.

As in 2021, N.C. State and North Carolina collide on Black Friday, aka the day after Thanksgiving, this season. The date is a dilemma for administrators.

Family events preclude game attendance for legions, and after Virginia and Virginia Tech met on Black Friday four times in six seasons, from 2014-19, athletic directors Carla Williams and Whit Babcock asked the ACC for a respite. The league and ESPN granted their request.

Yet with so many folks off the work clock, Black Friday makes for a captive TV audience. Indeed, N.C. State-UNC in 2021 marked the fifth consecutive year that a Black Friday contest ranked among the ACC’s four most-watched conference games for the entire regular season.

Notre Dame-North Carolina was No. 2 in 2020, drawing 6.1 million viewers. Virginia Tech-Virginia was No. 3 in 2019 with 2.8 million and No. 4 in 2018 at 3.6 million. Even as a secondary game in 2017 to Miami-Pittsburgh, a contest that attracted 4.6 million, Virginia Tech-Virginia drew 2.1 million.

Thanks in large measure to some marquee non-conference opponents, no television window has worked better for the ACC than Labor Day night, with audiences since 2013 averaging 5.8 million. The top three were Ohio State-Virginia Tech in 2015 (10.6 million), Ole Miss-Florida State in 2016 (8.4 million) and Virginia Tech-FSU in 2018 (5.6 million).

Clemson-Georgia Tech is this season’s Labor Day fare, and the Tigers figure to remain a television draw. For the ACC to thrive, they need company.