HOUSTON — College basketball’s most decorated school has another banner to hang, courtesy of a postseason tour de force unseen in more than a decade.

Connecticut won its fifth NCAA men’s championship Monday night with a 76-59 smothering of San Diego State, a result both exceptional and typical.

The Huskies hounded each of their six NCAA tournament opponents to sub-40% shooting, and after missing 14 consecutive attempts early in the opening half, the Aztecs never sniffed that benchmark.

Final Four most outstanding player Adama Sanogo and mountainous freshman Donovan Clingan inside. Tristen Newton, Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson and Virginia Tech transfer Nahiem Alleyne on the perimeter.

Mercy, when they are locked in defensively, as they were throughout the tournament, they border on impenetrable. So much size, length, quickness and tenacity.

Led by Nathan Mensah and Darrion Trammell, San Diego State’s defense also is filthy. But with Newton, Sanogo and Hawkins combining for 52 points, UConn had too many counters.

“We can do anything on the court,” Newton said. “That’s all it was.”

That’s all?

Then how come only one other team in the last 38 tournaments, since the event expanded to 64 teams, matches what Dan Hurley’s Huskies just unleashed?

UConn won all six of its tournament games by at least 13 points and by a combined 120 points. The only other bunch to author such dominance was Tyler Hansbrough-led North Carolina in 2009, when the Tar Heels’ closest tournament contest was 12 points, and their total victory margin was 121 points.

Five Division I universities — North Carolina, UConn, Stanford, Maryland and Baylor — have won the men’s and women’s tournament. But only the Huskies own multiples titles in both events.

Moreover, their 11 women’s championships, all under Geno Auriemma, are unrivaled, and their five men’s titles match Duke and Indiana while trailing only UCLA’s 11, Kentucky’s eight and North Carolina’s six.

“It’s a culture here,” said Alleyne, the Huskies’ sixth man. “Seeing those banners in the women’s gym, that [also] motivates me.”

“I think that’s one of the biggest reasons I came here,” forward Alex Karaban said. “I was walking through the men’s hallway, and I was holding a national championship trophy with Coach Hurley next to me. To see it come to fruition is just amazing.”

And to think: UConn has won those five championships in just six Final Four appearances. Duke’s five are among 17 Final Fours, UNC’s six among a record 21.

Translation: It’s crazy hard to win at the Final Four. But somehow, some way, UConn is 10-1, losing only in the 2009 semifinals to Michigan State.

This the Huskies have accomplished under three consecutive head coaches: Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun followed by Kevin Ollie and Hurley. No other program has employed, in succession, three coaches to win a national championship.

If the Hurleys — Bob and sons Bobby and Dan — weren’t hoops royalty before Monday, they are now.

Bob was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 for his 45 remarkable seasons coaching St. Anthony High in Jersey City. Bobby, now Arizona State’s head coach, was the starting point guard for Duke’s 1991 and ’92 national champions and the most outstanding player in the latter Final Four.

And now Dan, the younger and often-overshadowed brother, has made his indelible mark.

“We’re obviously very aware of the history of this place,” said reserve guard Andrew Hurley, Dan’s son. “The fans let you know it, for sure. You’re just so grateful to be part of it. You know what the job entails, and just to be able to get back to the top is an incredible honor.”

The Huskies are not only elite but also peculiar. While the sport’s other bluebloods are NCAA tournament staples, UConn has actually missed six of the last 13 tournaments, a stretch that includes three of its national titles.

Neither Duke, North Carolina nor Kentucky has missed six tournaments in the last 40 years. But the Huskies have made in Hurley’s five seasons as coach, and after two consecutive first-round NCAA exits, they now celebrate.

“It’s just, when you’re in a place like [UConn], it’s a little bit empty until you can join the club,” Dan Hurley said. “I feel like now we’ve held up our end of the bargain that the women’s team has been carrying for so long since forever, it seems like.

“And Coach Calhoun and Kevin Ollie and Geno, it feels good to accomplish what they’ve done. ...This was our vision. This was our dream.”

Close NCAA San Diego St UConn Basketball Phillip) 