HOUSTON — A graceful and balanced offense lifted Miami to a share of the ACC’s regular-season title and subsequent conquests of the Midwest Region’s Nos. 1, 2 and 4 seeds.

But the Hurricanes' aesthetics were no match Saturday night for this NCAA tournament’s most dominant team.

Check that. Through five rounds, Connecticut is among the most dominant squads this event has witnessed since expanding to 64 teams in 1985.

In all those decades, no team had advanced to the tournament final by winning each of its five games by at least 15 points. These Huskies won their first four by at least 15 and by a combined 90 before dusting Miami 72-59.

And rest assured, the margin could have been greater. UConn (30-8) led by as many as 20 and, with victory assured, coasted in the closing moments with walk-ons.

“We don’t stop,” Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins said. “We keep putting our foot on their neck. ... I think we can out-tough anybody. Our defense is top tier.”

No argument here.

UConn will play, statistically, one of its few defensive peers for the national championship Monday night in San Diego State. But as fiercely as the Aztecs defend, and as dramatic as their 72-71 semifinal survival of Florida Atlantic was — Lamont Butler’s pull-up jumper, off the dribble and at the horn, was ice-cold — the Huskies are the class of the field.

Any team that endured a 2-5 stretch, as UConn did in January, is hardly invincible, but wow, this bunch is daunting on both ends of the court.

Some evidence:

The Huskies are the only team ranked among the top 10 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency, per Ken Pomeroy’s analytics. They have pressured each of their five tournament opponents — Iona, Saint Mary’s, Arkansas, Gonzaga and Miami — into sub-40% shooting.

“What did we score today?” Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. “Fifty-nine? Is that our low for the season?”

Yes and yes.

Adama Sanogo (game-highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds), Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan give UConn imposing size — Clingan is 7-foot-2, 265 pounds — while guards Andre Jackson, Tristen Newton and Hawkins provide length on the perimeter.

“They really did a good job of sending two [defenders] at us whenever we would drive,” Miami’s Jordan Miller said. “It bothered us.”

Even when the Huskies broke down defensively, the mere threat of a challenge at the rim affected the Hurricanes, case in point Nijel Pack missing an uncontested first-half layup. You could actually see him flinch at the rim.

“I think what we’re doing, when we’re playing harder than the other team, which is our calling card, going like plus-nine on the glass, playing elite defense and having a lot of answers on offense, there’s nowhere we’re weak as a team,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “And we’re deep.”

Eight Huskies played at least 13 minutes, and their most productive reserve was Virginia Tech transfer Nahiem Alleyne, who contributed eight points and three assists in 21 minutes.

“So we’re able to kind of body-blow our opponent and continue to just put together quality possessions at both ends and the backboard,” Hurley said, “and it has a cumulative effect. It’s been able to break opponents.”

A victory Monday would bring the Huskies a fifth national championship, elevating them to status shared only by UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight), North Carolina (six), Duke (five) and Indiana (five).

San Diego State (32-6) had never reached a Final Four until this year, let alone won an NCAA title. But the Aztecs are a worthy opponent for UConn.

Coach Brian Dutcher’s crew ranks fourth nationally in defensive efficiency, boasts abundant confidence and has UConn-like depth and size. Indeed, San Diego State’s comeback from 14 points down in the second half Saturday was the third-largest in tournament semifinal history.

Meanwhile, Miami (29-8) savors its first Final Four, a run that included victories over top-seeded Houston, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 Indiana. This on the heels of last season’s first Elite Eight appearance.

But a lineup headlined by ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong, Norchad Omier, Miller and Pack, and coached expertly by Larranaga, missed 11 of its first 12 shots Saturday and never found a consistent rhythm.

“It’s been special each year,” said Miller, the only Hurricane to have exhausted his eligibility. “We found a way to make school history both years, which is very rare. ... If everyone decides to come back, they could be very special again.”

Close APTOPIX NCAA Florida Atlantic San Diego St Basketball San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning basket against Florida Atlantic during a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) NCAA Florida Atlantic San Diego St Basketball Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) drives past San Diego State guard Lamont Butler, right, during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) NCAA Miami UConn Basketball Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) NCAA Florida Atlantic San Diego St Basketball San Diego State guard Lamont Butler shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) NCAA LSU Virginia Tech Basketball LSU head coach Kim Mulkey celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Virginia Tech Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 79-72 to advance to the championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NCAA LSU Virginia Tech Basketball Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks reacts during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against LSU Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) NCAA LSU Virginia Tech Basketball LSU's Angel Reese shoots past Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NCAA LSU Virginia Tech Basketball Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley is fouled as she shoots past LSU's Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano celebrate after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Final Four photos APTOPIX NCAA Florida Atlantic San Diego St Basketball San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning basket against Florida Atlantic during a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) NCAA Florida Atlantic San Diego St Basketball Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin (15) drives past San Diego State guard Lamont Butler, right, during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) NCAA Miami UConn Basketball Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) NCAA Florida Atlantic San Diego St Basketball San Diego State guard Lamont Butler shoots over Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) NCAA LSU Virginia Tech Basketball LSU head coach Kim Mulkey celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Virginia Tech Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 79-72 to advance to the championship game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NCAA LSU Virginia Tech Basketball Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks reacts during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against LSU Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) NCAA LSU Virginia Tech Basketball LSU's Angel Reese shoots past Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) NCAA LSU Virginia Tech Basketball Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley is fouled as she shoots past LSU's Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano celebrate after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)