Teel: Uiagalelei lifts Clemson to wild, 2-OT victory, denying Wake a signature moment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Celebrated as a reserve and maligned as a starter: It’s time to change that career narrative for Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

On a Saturday afternoon when his opposite number, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, shredded the Tigers for six touchdown passes, Uiagalelei authored a sublime performance. On an afternoon when the Deacons and a sellout crowd could sense a signature victory, Uiagalelei led Clemson to a 51-45 double-overtime victory.

“Hey, man,” Uiagalelei said to yet another question about vindication, “I’m just trying to do my part.”

He did far more.

Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and five scores, including one in each OT, without an interception. He completed a third-quarter 2-point conversion pass with Wake Forest defenders wrapped around his legs. He helped the Tigers convert a stunning 16 third downs in 23 attempts.

“That was a crazy game,” Uiagalelei said. “You could just see the heart of the team.”

Especially the heart of the quarterback.

As a true freshman in 2020, Uiagalelei famously started in place of an injured Trevor Lawrence at No. 4 Notre Dame. All he did was throw for 439 yards, the most ever by an opponent at Notre Dame Stadium, and two scores. Never mind that Clemson lost in double-OT that evening. Uiagalelei was anointed, and when Lawrence headed to the NFL a few months later, Clemson had its next elite quarterback, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound specimen with Major League Baseball arm strength and myriad endorsement offers.

But life is not linear, and as a sophomore starter last season, Uiagalelei and Clemson’s offense declined. The Tigers averaged 26.3 points, their fewest since a losing season in 2010, and finished 10-3, falling short of the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014.

This spring’s arrival of acclaimed freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik multiplied the intrigue, but Uiagalelei retained his job during training camp and progressed as Clemson opened 2022 with three routine victories.

But how would he respond when the No. 5 Tigers absolutely had to score late?

Here’s how:

“Just a ton of guts,” said offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, a former Richmond OC. “Man, just kept hanging in there ... and making plays. It was fun to watch.”

When Hartman’s fourth scoring pass gave No. 21 Wake a 28-20 edge, Uiagalelei countered with a 28-yard strike to Beaux Collins on a third-and-10, a 3-yard touchdown toss to Davis Allen and equalizing 2-point conversion to Collins.

When the Deacons seized a 45-38 lead in the first overtime, Uiagalelei connected with Collins for a 21-yard score on a third-and-6. Moments later, his 21-yarder to Allen gave the Tigers a 51-45 advantage, after which Clemson (4-0, 1-0 ACC) held Wake (3-1, 0-1) on downs.

“It was just a great back-and-forth football game,” said Deacons coach Dave Clawson, who led UR’s program from 2004-07.

In eight-plus seasons at Wake, Clawson has constructed a marvel.

The Deacons have reached six consecutive bowls and have been ranked in 16 straight Associated Press polls, both school records. Their No. 15 AP finish last season, when they dethroned Clemson atop the ACC’s Atlantic Division, was also a school best.

But Saturday was disheartening, Wake’s 14th consecutive loss to the Tigers, only the second in that span by fewer than 14 points. Moreover, the setback was the Deacons’ 63rd straight versus AP top-10 opponents, a drought that extends to a 1946 conquest of No. 4 Tennessee.

They were oh, so close to erasing both streaks. Hartman (337 passing yards) and Jahmal Banks (six catches for 141 yards and two scores) were exceptional, as were Richmond transfers Kobie Turner and Malik Mustapha, each contributing six tackles.

But with a chance to win in regulation after Clemson’s B.T. Potter tied the game at 38 with a 52-yard field goal, Wake stalled at the Tigers’ 48. There Clawson turned conservative and elected to punt on fourth-and-5.

Then, after scoring first in the opening OT, the Deacons could not close.

“It was a one-play game,” Clawson said, “and they made one more play than us.”

Uiagalelei made more plays than anyone, rushing for 52 yards as well and keeping the Tigers unblemished for next Saturday’s visit from No. 12 N.C. State.