Teel: Unbeaten September doesn't surprise JMU's Curt Cignetti

Outside of the Power Five stratosphere, 66 teams compete in Bowl Subdivision college football. Two of those 66 survived September unblemished, and both reside in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division.

Coastal Carolina (4-0) is not surprising. The Chanticleers are 26-3 in the last two-plus seasons and opened with the softer portion of their 2022 schedule.

Conversely, James Madison (3-0) kicked off the season with a demolition of Middle Tennessee State, which in turn dismantled preseason ACC Coastal Division favorite Miami. Moreover, the Dukes last week erased a 25-point, second-quarter deficit to win at Appalachian State, renowned for its Week 2 conquest of Texas A&M.

Oh, and have we mentioned that this is JMU’s inaugural FBS season? That as a program in transition the Dukes are ineligible for the Sun Belt championship game and a bowl invitation?

Sure, JMU was a perennial contender in the Championship Subdivision and won national titles in 2004 under Mickey Matthews and 2016 under Mike Houston. And yes, the Dukes are 36-5 in Curt Cignetti’s three-plus seasons of leadership.

But elevating a program isn’t as simple as randomly expanding the roster — the FBS scholarship limit is 85, the FCS 63. Such growth needs to be calculated, creating the depth needed to compete at a higher level.

Still, Cignetti insisted Monday that he is not surprised by JMU’s quick start.

“We have a great culture here,” he said. “We have a great tradition. There are standards and expectations, and when we bring new guys into the program, they do a great job assimilating because we have great leadership.”

In its first three seasons as an FBS program, 2017-19, Coastal Carolina finished a combined 13-23. This after compiling a 51-15 mark from 2012-16 as an FCS member.

Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell was a part of that transition and recalls how difficult it was to upgrade the program’s talent and depth. But with today’s modernized transfer rules, he figured JMU, where the infrastructure and talent foundations are strong, would adapt quickly.

“You don’t have the success ... that they had at that FCS level and win national championships and be in the top four of the country year after year without having a great program and having things in place to be successful for that long,” Chadwell said. “When you make the transition now, you’ve got unlimited signing in the portal.”

Indeed, like scores of programs at every NCAA level, JMU has mined the transfer portal effectively. Among the Dukes’ sage offseason transfer acquisitions in 2022: quarterback Todd Centeio (Colorado State), defensive tackles Jamare Edwards (Marshall) and Jamree Kromah (Rutgers), receiver Terrance Greene (Monmouth), cornerback Antoine Booth (Michigan State), guard Isaac Owusu-Appich (Coastal Carolina), rover Jarius Reimonenq (Arkansas State) and punter Sam Clark (Sacramento State).

Cignetti said Centeio needed time to grasp a more complex JMU offense that requires him “to push a lot more buttons” than at Colorado State or his original college destination Temple. The App State victory showed just how well he’s learning.

With the Dukes trailing 28-3 late in the second quarter, Centeio steered the Dukes to four touchdown drives ranging from 9 to 92 yards. He threw for 209 yards and two scores, rushed for 88 yards and a score and complemented a JMU defense that pitched a second-half shutout.

With the Mountaineers blanketing his top receiver, Kris Thornton, Centeio connected with Greene, Reggie Brown and Kaelon Black for XXL plays. With Edwards recording 2½ tackles for loss, Jailin Walker intercepting a pass and Isaac Ukwu recovering a fumble, the defense yielded just 40 yards on App State’s final six drives, preserving the 32-28 victory.

“They kicked our butts,” Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark said. “It came down to 1-on-1 battles.”

Ponder that for a moment. In a hostile environment, a team making its Sun Belt debut had more fourth-quarter resolve and stamina than an opponent that has won at least nine games in each of the last seven seasons.

Seven more conference tests await JMU, starting Saturday at home against Texas State, including a trip to Old Dominion and closing with a visit from Coastal Carolina. But perhaps the Sun Belt coaches, who projected the Dukes to finish sixth in the East Division, weren’t very prescient.