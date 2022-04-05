Teel: UNC and gallant Armando Bacot fall short in NCAA title game against Kansas

NEW ORLEANS — After 38 minutes and three seconds of beyond-gallant playing time, Armando Bacot could give no more. His injured right ankle in searing pain, he picked himself up off the floor under North Carolina's basket and hopped down the court on his left leg, the final minute of Monday’s national championship game ticking away.

Finally, with 38.5 seconds remaining, officials stopped play, allowing teammates to help Bacot to the bench, much as they did 48 hours earlier, when Bacot first sprained the ankle in a semifinal conquest of Duke.

Bacot returned in that game. He could not return Monday, and Carolina could not recover, falling to Kansas 72-69 after leading 40-25 at halftime.

The 15-point intermission deficit is the largest overcome in a title game. The Tar Heels had been 46-0 all-time in the NCAA tournament when leading by double figures at halftime.

Playing on that compromised right ankle but with uncompromising will, the 6-foot-10 Bacot nearly denied the Jayhawks.

A Richmond native who played three varsity seasons at Trinity Episcopal, he scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Though he missed 10 of his 13 shots from the floor, largely due to his inability to elevate with his usual burst, Bacot made 9 of 13 free throws and led the Tar Heels in scoring.

But with Kansas nursing a 70-69 lead, Bacot's right ankle buckled as he drove the lane against David McCormack, his former AAU teammate from Norfolk.

"I thought I made a good move," Bacot said. "I thought I really got the angle I wanted. I thought it would have been an easy basket. And then I just rolled my ankle as I was going up. ...

"It was a four-on-five and I was trying to get back [on defense] to do whatever I could, even if I was just contesting a shot or do whatever. But I really struggled. I really couldn't put any weight down on my right leg. And I don't know, right then and there I probably knew I was done at that point."

Bacot finished the tournament with 99 rebounds in six games, second-most in history. La Salle’s Tom Gola had 102 in five games in 1954.

Bacot's 31st double-double tied David Robinson's single-season NCAA record, and he is the first player ever to record six double-doubles in a single NCAA tournament.

"The type of season that Armando has had, I've had the privilege of seeing all of his hard work that he did in the offseason," Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said. "... I've seen the commitment that he has had and the desperation for him to make this team successful. ...

"The effort tonight that he displayed, he's done it all year consistently. And that's why he's one of the better players in the country."

This was Bacot’s 101st game in three years as a Tar Heel. He hadn’t missed one yet and wasn’t about to start now.

Indeed, he said Sunday that only an amputation would keep him from playing.

Though visibly hobbled and unable to jump at all during warmups, Bacot did far more than play. With guile and effort, he rebounded, scored and drew fouls, and early in the first half waved off Davis’ offer of a substitute.

He was an obvious choice to make the All-Final Four team.

By halftime, Bacot had secured his double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, propelling Carolina to a 40-25 lead, the fifth-largest in championship game history. The Tar Heels seized command with a 16-0 binge late in the half, during which Bacot contributed five points and four rebounds.

But UNC missed 11 of its first 13 shots after intermission, and a 31-10 blitz gave Kansas a 56-50 advantage. The Tar Heels were unfazed, even with defensive stalwart Leaky Black on the bench with four fouls.

Subbing for Black, sophomore Puff Johnson dunked off a Bacot assist, made a left-corner 3-pointer, drew a charging foul on Most Outstanding Player Ochai Agbaji and scored on a stickback and in transition.

Bacot’s two free throws drew UNC within 65-63, and Brady Manek’s dunk gave the Tar Heels a 69-68 lead. But McCormack followed his own miss over Bacot and, after Bacot’s exit, scored over Manek in the lane.

Carolina’s Caleb Love, so clutch in this tournament, missed a last-second 3-pointer that would have forced overtime.

McCormack led the Jayhawks with 15 points and 10 rebounds as KU coach Bill Self made a concerted effort to attack the vulnerable Bacot.

"All throughout the game, Coach Self did a good job just trying to go at me, put me in different ball screens," Bacot said. "And [McCormack] was ducking in a lot. And it was definitely tough just because he's a bigger guy.

"I really couldn't, the whole game, get the push on anything on my post-ups, defensively, anything. It was just like I kind of was out there, and it was just hard for me to really just stand my ground."

The Tar Heels would have been the first unranked national champion since Kansas in 1988 and the first No. 8 regional seed to win the tournament since Villanova in 1985.

Instead, Carolina faithful are left to wonder what might have transpired with a healthy Armando Bacot.