Teel: UNC looks to end top-10 victory drought against Notre Dame

High drama, exceptional recruiting and dynamic offense have marked Mack Brown’s coaching sequel at North Carolina. What the Tar Heels lack since his return last season is a true signature victory.

Oh, they opened 2019 with conquests of South Carolina and Miami.

But neither was ranked or, as we eventually learned, very good.

Last year also included a gutting 21-20 loss to No. 1 Clemson — more on that trend in a moment — and this season’s highlight is a 48-21 domination of N.C. State, a game in which UNC was favored by two touchdowns.

Black Friday at Kenan Stadium will be different. Hunting their first top-10 win since 2004, the Tar Heels are 4½-point underdogs to undefeated Notre Dame, No. 2 in the College Football Playoff’s initial rankings Tuesday.

By any definition, this would be a marquee moment.

“Everybody knows where Notre Dame is,” Brown said. “Nobody knows where we are. We’re up and we’re down. Can we run the ball against a team that’s giving up 85 yards [rushing per game]? Can we be in balance? Can we move the ball against the No. 5 defense [statistically] in the country? Can we stop them at all, because we’ve been so inconsistent on [defense]?”