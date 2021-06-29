Teel: Uncertainty reigns as new world of NIL awaits college athletics July 1

July 1 is New Year’s Day for many college athletic departments, the start of the competitive and fiscal calendar and a reminder that fall sports seasons will soon be upon us.
This July 1, however, brings more anticipation, hype and uncertainty than any in memory. Think the Y2K craze squared.
Barring an unimaginable about-face, when July arrives this Thursday, college athletes nationwide under NCAA governance, every sport and division, will be permitted to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL).
True to form, the NCAA had to be coerced into this just, modern-day stance. But regardless of how we arrived here, the moment figures to be transformational.
Fed up with NCAA dithering, states such as Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, New Mexico and Illinois passed NIL legislation that takes effect Thursday. Governors in Kentucky and Ohio signed executive orders regarding NIL, a step Division I athletic directors in Virginia requested from Gov. Ralph Northam.
He has yet to act, but college athletes in the state won’t be left behind.
The NCAA Division I Council recommended Monday, and the Division I Board of Directors is expected to approve Wednesday, interim policy that suspends amateurism guidelines regarding NIL. According to an NCAA release, Division II and III committees also are expected to vote on the measure.
After fumbling for years to draft national NIL standards, the NCAA punted on the issue last week when the Supreme Court upheld a lower-court ruling that prohibits the association from limiting educational benefits to athletes. The unanimous decision essentially strips the NCAA of antitrust protection, inviting legal challenges to any NIL rules that might curb athletes’ earnings.
So unless/until Congress passes NIL legislation, the NCAA is content with states, schools and conferences setting their own boundaries on athlete compensation in those areas.
The 34 pages of the NCAA Manual that address amateurism? They no longer apply. The NCAA’s lone guardrails surround recruiting and direct, performance-based payments.
“While opening NIL activities to student-athletes, the policy leaves in place the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school,” the NCAA said in a release.
The great unknown is what the market will dictate.
How many college athletes might command six-, or even seven-figure endorsement deals? And how many businesses are willing to/capable of continually investing in high-profile athletes as they cycle through college eligibility and/or transfer?
What about Olympic sport athletes? Might they find a niche in camp appearances, autographs or community endorsements?
Will interview sessions with athletes veer into NASCAR territory, with every sponsor mentioned and some represented on apparel? How will schools and conferences enforce whatever regulations they set? Will compliance staffs mushroom?
And how will a coach react the first time he discovers a player endorsing a business on social media during a film session?
“Listen, this is something that the athletes have been wanting and fighting for for a little while now,” Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor said. “Some of them will have the ability to do some things. I’m not sure how impactful it will be — we’ll see.”
Personality may be as influential as performance.
For example, Virginia pitcher Stephen Schoch’s postgame riff on Dippin’ Dots during the NCAA tournament was NIL gold. Similarly, Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith’s interview shout out last season of Kabuki Japanese Steakhouse in Christiansburg could have led to a modest opportunity for him, and still may since he’s back this season.
Were they returning to college this year, athletes such as VCU’s Bones Hyland (basketball), Virginia’s Charles Snowden (football) and James Madison’s Odicci Alexander (softball) would have wielded market power.
The current climate certainly appears favorable for female athletes. As Flora Kelly, an ESPN vice president, noted on Twitter, the Women’s College World Series and NCAA women’s soccer final drew record television ratings, and the NCAA women’s basketball final was the most viewed since 2014.
That bodes well for accomplished athletes such as UVA swimmers and U.S. Olympians Emma Weyant, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, Virginia Tech pitcher Keely Rochard, North Carolina field hockey All-American Erin Matson, Boston College lacrosse All-American Charlotte North and incoming Hokies 400-meter runner Barbora Malikova, a Czech Republic Olympian.
Men’s basketball headliners such as Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard, VCU’s Ace Baldwin and Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma could be in demand, along with North Carolina's Sam Howell, VMI’s Jakob Herres and JMU’s Mike Greene in football. Given their exceptional postseasons in baseball and lacrosse, respectively, Virginia’s Kyle Teel and Connor Shellenberger are NIL naturals.
Unlike football and basketball, baseball and other Olympic sports operate with partial, rather than full, scholarships, making NIL a potential game-changer for those athletes and perhaps sparing them student loans.
“These kids, they put everything into this,” O’Connor said, “the time commitment. Now it’s what they love, and they choose to do it. I personally don’t think there’s anything wrong with them having a little skin in the game and paying a little something to do what they love and get a college education. The normal students have to do that. … But that said, they work hard and they make significant sacrifices. I’m excited that they are going to have an opportunity, potentially to do some things. …
“I just hope they’re not disappointed in what that might end up leading to. We’re just going into these uncharted waters and have no idea what’s really going to come out of it.”
