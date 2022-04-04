Teel: UNC's Final Four under Hubert Davis heightens expectations for Duke's transition to Jon Scheyer

NEW ORLEANS — Mike Krzyzewski’s Friday news conference at the Final Four closed with a question about Hubert Davis, the rookie who succeeded three-time national champion Roy Williams as North Carolina’s head coach.

Krzyzewski applauded Davis for his poise and humility in navigating the intense scrutiny that accompanies brands such Carolina basketball, and for his belief in the players who rebounded from a series of discouraging setbacks.

“He and I did a thing together here yesterday,” Krzyzewski said, “and I mentioned that he’s run his own race. He hasn’t tried to be Dean Smith or Roy or anybody else. He’s been himself in that culture. But he knows that culture. He’s worked in it and he’s played in it. And now he’s adapting who he is into that culture. And I think that’s a great way for a culture to grow.

The next day, North Carolina ended Duke’s season, and Krzyzewski’s coaching career, with a classic, 81-77 NCAA tournament semifinal victory.

Like UNC did in elevating Davis, a former All-ACC guard for the Tar Heels and a Williams assistant for nine seasons, Duke has turned to family. Jon Scheyer, the leading scorer for the 2010 national champion Blue Devils, now leads the program, and Krzyzewski’s assessment of Davis outlined perfectly the roadmap for Scheyer.

He will need poise, humility and confidence. He will need to be himself rather that Coach K 2.0.

The generational differences figure to assure the latter.

Scheyer served the past eight seasons as a Krzyzewski assistant, but at 34 he’s the ACC’s youngest head basketball coach, 41 years Krzyzewski’s junior. He is 17 years younger than Davis.

And if the pressures of following Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in the sport’s history, weren’t enough, Scheyer now sees UNC basking in not only a Final Four but also the two most consequential wins in the Carolina-Duke rivalry’s 102 years: last month at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Krzyzewski’s final home game, and Saturday at the Superdome.

Hey, if Hubert Davis can get the Tar Heels to the Final Four, shouldn’t Jon Scheyer do the same for the Blue Devils?

That’s not fair, but that’s how some fans and media roll. Moreover, Davis and UNC are outliers, just as Bill Guthridge and the Tar Heels were in reaching the 1998 Final Four the season after Dean Smith’s retirement.

UCLA’s first Final Four came five years and three coaches after John Wooden’s 1975 exit. Joe B. Hall led Kentucky to the ’75 title game three seasons after Adolph Rupp retired. Georgetown didn’t reach a Final Four until nine years following John Thompson’s departure.

Transitions require time, and sometimes multiple coaches, to get it right.

“We have great continuity in our program,” Krzyzewski said prior to the Final Four. “And Jon has taken over what’s happened in recruiting, not just this year, for next season, but for the following year. We’ve had great continuity.”

Indeed, Scheyer’s recruiting has been unassailable. Center Dereck Lively headlines a six-player class for next season that includes three other five-star prospects in forwards Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell and Dariq Whitehead. Oak Hill Academy guard Caleb Wilson leads the three players committed to join the Blue Devils for 2023-24.

“I feel very confident about what we can do and what we’ve put ourselves in a position to do,” Scheyer told the Raleigh News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman in New Orleans. “I don’t shy away from the expectations that I have. I mean, I believe in them fully.”

The prevailing questions for next season: Who returns from this year’s squad, and what voids might Scheyer have to address through the transfer portal?

Freshmen Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, plus sophomore Mark Williams, project as top-15 NBA draft picks. Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels could land late in the first round, or early in the second.

They were Duke’s top five scorers, and Williams was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. If all turn pro, and if rising junior guard Jeremy Roach remains in the program, the Blue Devils would return one starter.

Roach started 27 games this season, averaged 8.6 points and was essential to tournament victories over Michigan State and Texas Tech. Will he be enough? Is Scheyer ready?

Duke opens next season Nov. 8 in Indianapolis versus Kansas.