Teel: Underestimate ACC champion Georgia Tech at your own peril

The contrast was blissfully stark.
Last year’s ACC men’s basketball tournament ended with shock, tears and confusion, canceled by a global pandemic, the scope of which none of us imagined.
Saturday night, on the same Greensboro Coliseum court, the tournament ended with balloons, confetti and celebration, a worthy and memorable champion feted.
The sole link was tears, this time of elation, as it should be.
Georgia Tech is your 2021 ACC tournament champion.
“There’s a lot of emotions, joy, happiness, everything,” tournament MVP Michael Devoe said after the Yellow Jackets’ 80-75 victory over Florida State. “This goes down in history for us. It’s been a journey for us as a team, me individually, everything. For us to win this [after] people counted us out and just staying down and staying as a brotherhood, it’s so surreal for me.”
Tech is the event’s first winner unranked in the Associated Press media poll since Maryland in 2004, a program that hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2010, a team that began this season with unsightly losses to Georgia State and Mercer.
But underestimate Josh Pastner’s squad at your own peril.
The Jackets have been trending upward for more than a year, an 11-9 ACC finish last season their first winning league record since Paul Hewitt steered them to the 2004 national title game. They went 11-6 in the league this season and closed with six consecutive victories to secure that elusive return to the NCAA tournament.
Forward Moses Wright is the ACC Player of the Year, point guard Jose Alvarado is the Defensive Player of the Year, and Devoe should have made one of the three all-conference teams. Moreover, Pastner and his staff coach ’em up, especially on the defensive end.
But this season easily could have derailed. Tech opened with unsightly losses to Georgia State and Mercer and fell to 5-6 in the ACC with a 74-72 setback at Clemson. Alvarado missed two late free throws that evening, and Nick Honor banked in a 3-pointer at the horn.
“It was like the world was ending,” Devoe said of 0-2. “…We used it as motivation and Coach kept talking about that every game saying, ‘You don’t want to feel like the first two games of the season.’”
The Jackets responded after 0-2 and again after Clemson. The ACC’s leading free-throw shooter at 85.9%, Alvarado was so distraught by his two costly misses that upon the team’s return to Atlanta he shot free throws until after 1 a.m., Pastner at his side throughout.
“Those two free throws that I missed at Clemson put me in a deep, deep, deep, deep place,” Alvarado said, “and look at that. It all paid off at the end.”
Alvarado and Pastner found one another almost immediately as the clock expired on the Jackets' first ACC title since 1993.
“I grabbed him by the neck,” Pastner said. “He was crying, and I hugged him and I said, ‘Jose, what a lesson in life. Man, it looked like everything was falling, and the adversity that we had, but the fight, the scrap, for you the character. And it just shows you that things are deeper than they look on the surface.’”
Tech (17-8) enters the NCAA tournament on an eight-game victory binge, and Saturday’s was most impressive.
It was the first ACC final since 1996 with neither Duke nor North Carolina and only the second in tournament history without a team from the Old North State — the other was Georgia Tech-Virginia in 1990.
Please forgive the Tobacco Road blasphemy, but the ACC tournament final doesn’t need a North Carolina team to be memorable.
Saturday’s clash was ragged, witness the Yellow Jackets’ 22% shooting beyond the 3-point arc and Seminoles’ season-high 25 turnovers. But the contest was also fierce — the late loose-ball collision near the scorer’s table between Alvarado and FSU’s M.J. Walker was jarring — and competitive, each team leading for 18 minutes and change and neither by double-digits.
Devoe scored 20 points, and Alvarado had five of Tech’s title-game record 15 steals. Poetically, the pair combined for the clinching bucket, Alvarado swiping the ball from RaiQuan Gray and feeding Devoe for a transition layup.
Florida State freshman Scottie Barnes flashed his lottery-pick potential with a game-high 21 points, and Balsa Koprivica contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds, all of the performances refreshing distractions from the sport’s pervasive COVID distractions.
Pastner, 43, is the ACC basketball’s youngest and most animated head coach, and this marks his fifth season at Georgia Tech. Wearing his trademark COVID face shield, he spoke Saturday night on matters serious (his faith) and frivolous (his hair), yet always returning to his players.
“They’ve done a great job of being able to be resilient, to fight back, to when they’re on the ropes, to kick and punch back, to not sit on the ropes, and our guys did that,” Pastner said. “It’s a great life lesson.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel