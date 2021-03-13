Teel: Underestimate ACC champion Georgia Tech at your own peril

Alvarado and Pastner found one another almost immediately as the clock expired on the Jackets' first ACC title since 1993.

“I grabbed him by the neck,” Pastner said. “He was crying, and I hugged him and I said, ‘Jose, what a lesson in life. Man, it looked like everything was falling, and the adversity that we had, but the fight, the scrap, for you the character. And it just shows you that things are deeper than they look on the surface.’”

Tech (17-8) enters the NCAA tournament on an eight-game victory binge, and Saturday’s was most impressive.

It was the first ACC final since 1996 with neither Duke nor North Carolina and only the second in tournament history without a team from the Old North State — the other was Georgia Tech-Virginia in 1990.

Please forgive the Tobacco Road blasphemy, but the ACC tournament final doesn’t need a North Carolina team to be memorable.

Saturday’s clash was ragged, witness the Yellow Jackets’ 22% shooting beyond the 3-point arc and Seminoles’ season-high 25 turnovers. But the contest was also fierce — the late loose-ball collision near the scorer’s table between Alvarado and FSU’s M.J. Walker was jarring — and competitive, each team leading for 18 minutes and change and neither by double-digits.