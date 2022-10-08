Teel: Unfamiliar script but familiar result as Hokies fall at Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Through five games this season, Virginia Tech had yielded five rushing touchdowns. Saturday at Pittsburgh, they allowed six — to one player.

There were several ways to envision the Hokies losing to the Panthers. Kedon Slovis shredding their depleted secondary and Pitt smothering their tepid offense were chief among them.

Neither happened. Instead, Israel Abanikanda happened.

In an historic performance, Abanikanda abused Tech for 320 rushing yards and the aforementioned six scores in a 45-29 Panthers’ victory.

“Obviously,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said, “that ... bothers me tremendously.”

We can only imagine.

First, Pry is a defensive coach who earned a sterling reputation as Penn State’s coordinator. Second, as a rookie head coach, he’s seen Tech (2-4, 1-2 ACC) lose in myriad fashions this year.

But just when the offense showed life, and on an afternoon when special teams scored a touchdown, and the pass defense was serviceable, another XXL issue emerged.

The Hokies began the day 24th nationally in rushing defense, yielding 100.8 yards per game. They were 25th in opponents’ average yards per carry at 3.1.

Saturday, albeit against a quality back running behind a seasoned offensive line, they were often helpless.

Granted, the absence of end TyJuan Garbutt, the team’s best defensive lineman, was a problem. He’s been playing with a foot injury that finally shelved him.

But early on, Tech’s run defense was stout. Abanikanda’s first five carries netted minus-1 yard, and after the first three, on Pitt’s opening possession, many Panthers fans were booing.

Not for long as Abanikanda scored on runs of 38, 17, 29, 5, 10 and, the knockout punch, 80 yards. His 320 yards are the most ever by a Hokies opponent and the most by an ACC player since Boston College’s Andre Williams set the conference record of 339 against N.C. State in 2013.

According to ESPN, Abanikanda is the first major conference player since Texas’ Ricky Williams in 1998 to rush for 300-plus yards and six touchdowns in a game.

Abanikanda “played well,” Tech linebacker Keonta Jenkins said, “but we just have to play better.”

Indeed, Tech did not tackle well, a shortcoming most evident on Abanikanda’s 17-yard touchdown. A host of defenders, primarily Cole Nelson, initially stopped Abanikanda for no gain on the play but could not finish.

Even more glaring were the Hokies’ failures to fit gaps, witness that Abanikanda was untouched on at least three of his scores.

“There’s some fundamental things to run defense that we didn’t do well today,” Pry said.

Yet for all the missteps, Tech was positioned to seize a fourth-quarter lead.

After the Panthers (4-2, 1-1) had scored 24 consecutive points to take a 31-16 lead, the Hokies looked finished. But in Pry’s words, they “clawed back in it,” a credit to their resolve.

Grant Wells threw a 43-yard scoring pass to Da’Wain Lofton, and P.J. Prioleau blocked a punt, which Nyke Johnson recovered for a touchdown. Suddenly, Tech was within 31-29, and driving.

But after catching a pass for an apparent first down near midfield, Kaleb Smith (nine catches, 152 yards) lost a fumble. Moreover, he entered the injury tent, not to return.

Abanikanda then buried Tech with his final two touchdowns.

“That’s the closest we’ve come to playing complementary ball,” Pry said.

The closest since a 27-10 win over Boston College in Week 2, but not all that close, even with Malachi Thomas reviving the run game with 84 yards and a touchdown in his season debut.

A false start by Jesse Hanson followed immediately by a delay-of-game penalty on the field goal team doomed one drive. A senseless personal foul on offensive tackle Parker Clements derailed another scoring opportunity. All-ACC punter Peter Moore had his worst outing.

Last week, Tech was a 9½-point underdog at North Carolina, the largest spread favoring the Tar Heels against the Hokies in at least 25 years, according to Odds Shark’s data base.

Saturday, Pitt was favored by 14½ , the largest spread favoring the Panthers versus Tech in at least 25 years.

Notice the trend? Folks don’t have confidence in the Hokies.