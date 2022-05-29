Teel: Unfathomable end to an exceptional season as Hokies fall in Game 3 of super regional

BLACKSBURG — At 2:59 Sunday afternoon, Pete D’Amour made a wrenching decision: Keely Rochard was done. Not only for the day, mind you. Done for her remarkable Virginia Tech softball career.

So after informing plate umpire Dan Brown of his impending change, the Hokies’ fourth-year coach walked deliberately toward the pitching circle and took the ball from Rochard under circumstances that no one, not even Tech’s formidable opponent, could have envisioned.

This was Game 3 of an NCAA Super Regional, with the winner ticketed for the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Against two-time national champion and OKC staple Florida, this is when the Hokies most needed Rochard.

But rattled by two first-inning errors, Tech and Rochard never regained their mojo, and here, with two outs in the top of the third inning, with his team down six runs and the bases loaded with Gators, D’Amour had seen enough.

What he and a sellout crowd of 1,987 at Tech Softball Park saw for the rest of the afternoon got no better for the home team as Florida rolled to a 12-0 conquest in a game shortened to five innings by the sport’s mercy rule.

After reliever Emma Lemley allowed all three inherited runners to score, Keely finished with a line as unsightly as it was unfathomable for an All-American with a 26-4 record this season: nine runs, eight earned, six hits, three walks and a hit batter in 2 2/3 innings.

As a senior last year, Rochard led the Hokies to the same stage: Game 3 of a Super Regional. When Tech dropped that contest 6-0 at UCLA, Rochard decided to return for her COVID-bonus season with an eye toward carrying the Hokies to the WCWS.

Falling one game short again left her and fifth-year catcher Mackenzie Lawter crying, and occasionally smiling, as they reflected on their individual and shared journeys.

Lawter thanked Virginia Tech for giving her “the best experiences, the best people. ... It’s given me so much more than softball.”

Rochard said: “I’ll never be able to put into words what it’s meant to wear Virginia Tech across my chest. ... It’s been the biggest honor. ... I don’t want to take this jersey off. I know that.”

Rochard and D’Amour took turns holding D’Amour’s year-old son, Reaux, on the interview podium, and though not as visibly emotional, D’Amour turned sentimental as he applauded Rochard, Lawter and fifth-year center fielder Darby Trull for leading the Hokies to three consecutive NCAA tournaments.

“Yeah, it was really hard,” D’Amour said of lifting Rochard. “It was really hard. ... To have her go out like that was not what we wanted, but like she said, these kids built what we have now, and I thanked them afterwards. They’re the pioneers of our program.”

Lined up along Beamer Way, hundreds of Hokies faithful waited for the gates to open Sunday, 90 minutes before first pitch. And when the gates opened, they streamed toward their seats, many in general admission running to secure the best available view for what they hoped would be history.

Instead, Tech’s collective anxiety showed on that first pitch.

Fielding a routine grounder off the bat of Kendra Falby, shortstop Kelsey Bennett threw wildly to first base, allowing Falby to reach second. She scored from third with two out when Bennett and left fielder Kelsey Brown collided chasing Charla Echols’ shallow fly — Brown was assessed the error.

The Hokies (46-10) “just never recovered,” D’Amour said, in losing a second consecutive game for the first time this year and allowing a season-high in runs.

The tournament’s No. 3 overall seed, Tech is certainly not the only favorite to exit the field prior to Oklahoma City. Florida State and Alabama, seeded second and sixth, respectively, lost in regionals, followed by No. 4 Arkansas in a super regional, the upsets paving the way for three unseeded clubs — Oregon State, Texas and Arizona — to reach the WCWS.

The Gators (48-17) are there for the 11th time since 2007, sustained excellence that the Hokies can only aspire to.

“Nothing to be ashamed of, one game away from the World Series in the last two years,” D’Amour said before projecting this group’s future with four simple words.

“They’ll be friends forever.”