Teel: 'Unique' tandem of Aluma, Mutts leads Hokies past UVA, continues their late-season surge

BLACKSBURG — An XXL clash with Virginia still in doubt Monday night, Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts drove the right baseline and got a shoulder in front of UVA’s Jayden Gardner, forcing Kadin Shedrick to provide weak-side help.

As Shedrick loomed, Mutts casually flipped a pass to a cutting Keve Aluma for a dunk that sealed the Hokies’ 62-53 victory and brought the Cassell Coliseum faithful to full-throated pitch.

“Mutts’ interior passing,” Tech coach Mike Young said, “is a thing of beauty. He’s a unique player. His vision, his gamesmanship, his look-aways. ... He’s a special player, and a lot of fun to coach.”

More on Mutts, fresh off a triple-double versus Syracuse, in a moment. But first, something else that’s unique.

Once 0-4 in the ACC, and then 2-7, the Hokies are 8-7 in the league, winners of six consecutive games. If that’s ever happened in this conference’s 69 seasons, a 2-7 squad vaulting to 8-7, consider me unaware.

“They’re back, man,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told me earlier Monday. “They’re back in a rhythm. Lot of credit to their older guys for digging out of a hole.”

Credit, indeed, and two of the elders are Mutts and Aluma, the inside tandem that makes life so much easier for perimeter shooters such as Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla, Nahiem Alleyne and Storm Murphy.

That collective had Tech ranked second nationally in 3-point accuracy at 41.5% entering Monday. But against the Cavaliers, the Hokies made only 5 of 20 beyond the arc.

They still prevailed thanks to Aluma’s 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and gritty team defense that Young said was AWOL earlier in the season. Cattoor and Murphy were central in limiting Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark to a combined 5-of-20 shooting, and after Jayden Gardner scored 15 first-half points, Mutts harassed him into 1 of 6 from the field during the second half.

“I stopped coaching,” Young said wryly of his team’s 180. “I’m getting out of the way. Not real sure how to explain it. ... Just an edginess about our team and our team defensively.”

“Fighting, being desperate, being back to the wall,” Mutts said of the reversal. “... Knowing who we are, knowing what we’re capable of and knowing we weren’t doing that. We dropped way too many games we shouldn’t have throughout the season, and for a couple of us [seniors], we don’t get another chance. ... Every game’s the Super Bowl. That’s what Coach Young’s been telling us.”

Saturday against Syracuse, Mutts posted the second triple-double in Tech history with 12 points, 11 assists and 14 rebounds. He added five assists Monday, giving him 16 assists and one mere turnover in his last two outings.

“You have Aluma, who’s one of the better bigs in our league, same with Justyn Mutts,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said Monday. “Those guys are incredibly versatile. It’s really unique when you have a forward like Mutts that’s your leading guy in assists in conference play. And then your other big guy, Aluma, is the third-leading assist guy.”

Three years ago at John Paul Jones Arena, Tech and UVA clashed with both ranked among the Associated Press’ top 10, a first for the rivalry. The Hokies were 14-1 and on a nine-game winning streak; the Cavaliers were 15-0.

That’s Duke-Carolina territory.

But we knew both of those squads were making the NCAA tournament, and indeed, Tech reached the Sweet 16, while Virginia won the national championship.

With neither remotely assured of an NCAA bid this season, Monday’s stakes were higher, and Tech wasn’t the only team playing well. Virginia had won its last four, including a road upset of Duke.

But modern basketball demands a modicum of 3-point proficiency, and the Cavaliers (16-10, 10-6 ACC) missed all nine of their attempts, their first game in five seasons without at least one 3.

Meanwhile, the Hokies (16-10, 8-7) shot 55.6% overall after intermission and, with a Saturday home date with North Carolina on deck, boast the second-longest active winning streak among high-major conference programs.

The only longer binge is Providence's eight-game run — Kentucky and Arizona also have won six in a row.

Tech has ascended against a manageable portion of the schedule, but that doesn't discount this group's resilience.

“I had everything I needed,” Young said of his team. “I just had to get them to a point where we could take off again, and here we are.”