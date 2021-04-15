Teel: UR players nixed coach's idea of scaled-down practices for JMU showdown

When Richmond and James Madison agreed to Saturday’s de facto division championship football game, Spiders coach Russ Huesman intended to dial back this week’s practices — with good reason.
Twice this spring the Colonial Athletic Association rivals had been scheduled to clash, only to have COVID-19 dictate otherwise. Twice game plans had been devised, installed and rehearsed.
Confident his team had retained that knowledge, and hoping to conserve energy, Huesman thought a chill week of practices was best. The players vetoed him.
“Had a lot of push-back from [them],” Huesman said. “They wanted the regular Tuesday, Wednesday practice. They felt like they needed it and wanted it and felt good about it.”
So Huesman and his staff stood down. They trusted their players, who understand the stakes and want desperately to reverse the series’ recent history.
The stakes: Saturday’s winner secures the CAA’s South Division title and an almost certain bid to the 16-team NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the field for which will be revealed at 11:30 a.m., Sunday on ESPNU.
The series: JMU has defeated Richmond in each of the last four seasons, the most recent two by a combined 111-17.
“If we want to be considered on the level that JMU is on,” Spiders running back Aaron Dykes said, “this is the type of game we have to compete in and win. … We just want people to know we can play and [that] we’re not any less than [JMU].”
The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 CAA) have won 14 consecutive games at Bridgeforth Stadium, site of Saturday’s contest, and 12 straight versus league opponents at any venue. They sit atop the two national FCS polls and have reached the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.
The Spiders (3-0 overall and CAA) are No. 10 and 11, respectively, in the media and coaches polls. Their most recent playoff appearance was 2016.
“We definitely know what’s at stake and that we belong in playing at the top and ranked among the best,” Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler said. “So we’re going to go into this game with a chip on our shoulder and try to show everyone this is where we belong and play for that spot in the playoffs.”
That’s admirable confidence, but in this abbreviated and often-disrupted season, good luck to anyone identifying the best teams, especially the playoff selection committee chaired by Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats.
Richmond has defeated Elon (1-5) twice and William & Mary (1-2) once. JMU has beaten Elon, W&M, Robert Morris (0-3) and Morehead State (3-3).
Small sample sizes notwithstanding, the Spiders and Dukes are an intriguing statistical matchup.
For example, headlined by Percy Agyei-Obese, JMU averages 5.3 yards per rush. Wheeler, end Darius Reynolds and the Richmond defense yield 2.1 yards per carry.
“The bottom line is, we have to get ’em on the ground when we’ve got an opportunity to get ’em on the ground, and we’ve got to fit gaps,” Huesman said. “And if that’s good enough, that’s good enough. We can’t say, ‘Yeah, we had him in the backfield,’ and the next thing you know it’s a 15-yard gain.”
Similarly, Dykes and quarterback Joe Mancuso give the Spiders a deceptive, ball-control running game that averages 4.5 yards per rush and 34:27 time of possession. Thanks in large measure to middle linebacker Kelvin Azanama (Monacan) and defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs), the Dukes allow 1.3 yards per carry.
“We’ve got to have some sustained drives, no question,” Huesman said, “and our offense has really helped the defense out quite a bit this spring, hanging on to the football, converting, getting first downs, converting fourth downs. …
“I don’t think our offense is putting up gaudy numbers — they’re putting up really good numbers. But they’re hanging onto the football, they’re eating clock, they’re getting first downs, and that has helped the defense tremendously. And they’re going to have to do it [again Saturday].”
Win Saturday, and Richmond will likely be playing April 24 in the postseason — after a week of full-scale drills. Indeed, Huesman said Richmond’s all-out preparation for JMU was spot-on.
Had he ever known a team to decline less rigorous practices?
“Nope, nope,” Huesman said with a laugh. “When I was playing, man, I’d have been doing backflips all the way down the hall. Great group of guys we’re working with right now, though. This is a tremendous football team. I’ve said it before: Every day I walk onto the practice field and walk into this office, it’s a joy to be around them. They’re great kids and hard workers, and we’ll see if we’re good enough.”
