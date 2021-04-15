Teel: UR players nixed coach's idea of scaled-down practices for JMU showdown

When Richmond and James Madison agreed to Saturday’s de facto division championship football game, Spiders coach Russ Huesman intended to dial back this week’s practices — with good reason.

Twice this spring the Colonial Athletic Association rivals had been scheduled to clash, only to have COVID-19 dictate otherwise. Twice game plans had been devised, installed and rehearsed.

Confident his team had retained that knowledge, and hoping to conserve energy, Huesman thought a chill week of practices was best. The players vetoed him.

“Had a lot of push-back from [them],” Huesman said. “They wanted the regular Tuesday, Wednesday practice. They felt like they needed it and wanted it and felt good about it.”

So Huesman and his staff stood down. They trusted their players, who understand the stakes and want desperately to reverse the series’ recent history.

The stakes: Saturday’s winner secures the CAA’s South Division title and an almost certain bid to the 16-team NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the field for which will be revealed at 11:30 a.m., Sunday on ESPNU.

The series: JMU has defeated Richmond in each of the last four seasons, the most recent two by a combined 111-17.