Teel: UVA baseball's seventh NCAA regional championship unlike any other

By now, O’Connor had turned to Schoch, his reliable and eccentric (Google “Schoch and Kenny Powers”) senior closer. But Schoch yielded run-scoring singles to Gagliardi and Tommy Bell in the eighth.

The Monarchs led 3-2, and it would have been more had Teel in right field not thrown out Andy Garriola trying to score on Bell’s hit.

“I’ll tell you, probably other than Ortiz hitting that ball out, the biggest play of the game,” O’Connor said.

With two down in the bottom of the eighth, Ortiz faced ODU closer Noah Dean with Teel on first and Zack Gelof on second. On a 2-2 count, Dean airmailed a fastball over catcher Gagliardi’s head, advancing the runners 90 feet.

And then he did it again, walking Ortiz with another fastball over Gagliardi’s head, allowing Gelof to score the tying run.

Dean (nine saves) had thrown just three wild pitches in 20 innings this season.

“Who would have thought, out of all the things, that would have happened?” Ortiz said.

Uh, no one.