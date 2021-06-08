Teel: UVA baseball's seventh NCAA regional championship unlike any other

Preparing for this NCAA tournament, Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor shared with his players memories of the Cavaliers’ six regional championships.
There was the 14-11, come-from-behind, 11-inning marathon against Southern California in 2015 that ended at 4:18 a.m., EDT. There was the upset of San Diego State and Stephen Strasburg in 2009, the lone defeat of Strasburg’s final college season.
There were clutch performances from the likes of David Rosenberger, Pavin Smith, Steven Proscia and Robert Morey.
None of O’Connor’s stories resembled what transpired Tuesday in Columbia, S.C., where Devin Ortiz, Stephen Schoch, Kyle Teel and friends created their own program lore with another regional title.
“Wow, what an amazing college baseball game,” O’Connor said after a 4-3, 10-inning conquest of Old Dominion propelled UVA into this weekend’s Columbia Super Regional against Dallas Baptist.
This was not hyperbole. This was gold-plated truth about four-plus hours of exhausting tension and implausible plot twists.
Ortiz’s walk-off solo homer and the ensuing celebration will be the prevailing highlight, but his no-doubt shot to left was not surprising. He’s the Cavaliers’ clean-up hitter and shares the team lead in home runs with eight.
“When I hit it,” he said, “I couldn’t control my emotions.”
But Ortiz was also UVA’s starting pitcher, a role he had not borne since injuring his shoulder as a high school senior in 2017. He was 4-0 out of the bullpen in 2019 and threw two innings earlier this season, and O’Connor and pitching coach Drew Dickinson kept him ready just in case.
That case emerged after Virginia lost to South Carolina in the regional’s opening game. Never before had the Cavaliers won the required four straight out of the losers’ bracket to advance. Never before had they navigated the pitching minefield inherent in such a task.
After subsequent victories over Jacksonville, South Carolina and ODU, Ortiz’s four shutout innings Monday — he struck out six and allowed one hit — gave them a chance.
But Monarchs starter Hunter Gregory was perfect — 16 up, 16 down — before Logan Michaels’ one-out double in the sixth inning. Indeed, of the 101 regional games contested in the tournament, this was the only one that was scoreless after five innings.
Hunting the program’s first regional championship, ODU (44-16) seized a 1-0 lead in the sixth when Brock Gagliardi, previously 0 for 12 in the tournament, foiled UVA’s defensive shift with an opposite-field single to left. The Cavaliers countered in the seventh against reliever Jason Hartline with RBIs from Nic Kent (fielder’s choice) and Alex Tappen (base hit).
By now, O’Connor had turned to Schoch, his reliable and eccentric (Google “Schoch and Kenny Powers”) senior closer. But Schoch yielded run-scoring singles to Gagliardi and Tommy Bell in the eighth.
The Monarchs led 3-2, and it would have been more had Teel in right field not thrown out Andy Garriola trying to score on Bell’s hit.
“I’ll tell you, probably other than Ortiz hitting that ball out, the biggest play of the game,” O’Connor said.
With two down in the bottom of the eighth, Ortiz faced ODU closer Noah Dean with Teel on first and Zack Gelof on second. On a 2-2 count, Dean airmailed a fastball over catcher Gagliardi’s head, advancing the runners 90 feet.
And then he did it again, walking Ortiz with another fastball over Gagliardi’s head, allowing Gelof to score the tying run.
Dean (nine saves) had thrown just three wild pitches in 20 innings this season.
“Who would have thought, out of all the things, that would have happened?” Ortiz said.
Uh, no one.
“It’s hard at these moments, I think, for young people to have perspective,” ODU coach Chris Finwood said. “But I just told them, ‘It’s supposed to hurt right now. Nothing I’m going to say to you is going to keep that from happening.’”
Given a reprieve, Schoch was money. He retired the Monarchs routinely in the ninth and 10th, and after 75 pitches, he was done.
“He’s continued to deliver,” O’Connor said, “and he’s got incredible moxie and an ability to wiggle out of difficult situations.”
The same can be said for the Cavaliers (33-24), who lost 12 of their first 16 ACC games this season and were in danger of missing a third consecutive NCAA tournament.
Then Andrew Abbott morphed into a starting ace, the pitching staff’s depth developed and the offense progressed. A once-skittish team found the confidence necessary to thrive in postseason.
“I’ve been the coach here 18 years,” O’Connor said, “and we’ve had some really special clubs that have done some special things, but I tell you, this team is on top, because of where they had been and where they are now.”
Where they are now is two victories shy of the program’s fifth College World Series, the first since Virginia’s 2015 national title.
“It’s the growth and development of this team throughout this year,” O’Connor said. “It’s something that I will always cherish.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel