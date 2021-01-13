Teel: UVA beats Notre Dame again but now faces teeth of ACC schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE — For the second time in three games, Virginia had five players score in double figures Wednesday. But that balance came against the ACC’s two worst defenses, Wake Forest and Notre Dame.
Saturday brings a far more telling challenge, against the national leader in defensive efficiency.
First, Wednesday’s essentials: Led by Jay Huff’s 18 points and 15 each from Casey Morsell and Sam Hauser, UVA defeated Notre Dame 80-68 at John Paul Jones Arena. In besting the Fighting Irish for the second time in two weeks, the Cavaliers shot 54.4% from the field and made 12 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc, both their bests since a season-opening rout of Towson.
The 7-foot-1 Huff matched his UVA high in points for the second consecutive game and made a career-best four 3-pointers, all in the first half. But the play that really jazzed him, and his teammates, came moments after his fourth 3-pointer, when he drew a charge from Prentiss Hubb in front of UVA’s bench.
Knocked to his fanny by the contact, Huff yelled in satisfaction as other Cavaliers rushed to help him up and commend his effort.
“This is more charges than I’ve ever drawn in my life the last few games,” Huff said with a smile.
Morsell hadn’t played in the last two games, a victim of COVID-19 contact tracing. He was able to lift weights a couple of times during his seclusion, returned for two practices prior to Wednesday and immediately asserted himself as rarely before.
Off the dribble or moving without the ball, Morsell was aggressive on offense, missing only one of his seven shots and making all three of his attempts beyond the arc. In 24 minutes off the bench, Morsell scored more points than he has in any ACC game since arriving at Virginia in 2019, and he was 4 points shy of the career-best he set early in his freshman season against Arizona State.
An accomplished scorer and shooter at St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C., Morsell shot an unsightly 27.7% as a UVA rookie. This season he’s shooting 46.8%.
“I am using 2021 as a new start,” Morsell said, “a new beginning. I am just learning from all my mistakes last year.”
If Morsell can pair consistent offense with his already reliable defense, the No. 18 Cavaliers (8-2, 4-0 ACC) will have an invaluable piece as they encounter the teeth of their conference schedule — their lone league games have been against bottom feeders Wake Forest, Boston College and Notre Dame.
“I always am wanting him to be a bulldog on the ball defensively,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of Morsell, “and keep using his strength and ability to slide because that’s so important for our defense. If we can keep the ball in front, it makes our defense that much better.
“Then offensively, I think he’s simplified, and you saw that today. I didn’t expect him to be kind of in that sort of rhythm to go 3 for 3 from 3. That’s really good. So, good for him because he has put the work in. … He learned a lot. He had some good moments last year, he struggled at times. I think he really put that information and that wisdom to use.”
Kihei Clark (12 points, six assists, one turnover) and Trey Murphy (10 points, four assists, one turnover) were UVA’s other double-digit scorers. It marked only the fourth time in Bennett’s 12 seasons in Charlottesville that the Virginia had five double-figure scorers, that nugget courtesy of UVA radio voice Dave Koehn.
As much as Bennett appreciates the diverse offense, he remains uneasy about his team’s calling-card defense. Notre Dame (3-8, 0-5, loser of 27 straight against ranked opponents) scored a paltry 33 points in the game’s first 27:30 and trailed by 24, but fueled by Cormac Ryan, the Fighting Irish erupted for 35 in the final 12:30.
“We drifted into some old defensive habits that aren’t going to cut it,” Bennett said.
Habits such as fouling — Notre Dame made 19 of 20 free throws — and failing to help from the weak side.
After seven consecutive years of ranking among the nation’s top 10 in defensive efficiency, Virginia is 13th this season, still good, but not good enough for Bennett. Saturday’s opponent, Clemson, ranks first in defensive efficiency.
The Tigers (9-1, 3-1) are the ACC’s highest-ranked team in The Associated Press poll at No. 12 but haven’t played since Jan. 5 because of a COVID-19 pause. Beating them likely will require more balanced scoring.