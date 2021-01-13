Teel: UVA beats Notre Dame again but now faces teeth of ACC schedule

Off the dribble or moving without the ball, Morsell was aggressive on offense, missing only one of his seven shots and making all three of his attempts beyond the arc. In 24 minutes off the bench, Morsell scored more points than he has in any ACC game since arriving at Virginia in 2019, and he was 4 points shy of the career-best he set early in his freshman season against Arizona State.

An accomplished scorer and shooter at St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C., Morsell shot an unsightly 27.7% as a UVA rookie. This season he’s shooting 46.8%.

“I am using 2021 as a new start,” Morsell said, “a new beginning. I am just learning from all my mistakes last year.”

If Morsell can pair consistent offense with his already reliable defense, the No. 18 Cavaliers (8-2, 4-0 ACC) will have an invaluable piece as they encounter the teeth of their conference schedule — their lone league games have been against bottom feeders Wake Forest, Boston College and Notre Dame.

“I always am wanting him to be a bulldog on the ball defensively,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of Morsell, “and keep using his strength and ability to slide because that’s so important for our defense. If we can keep the ball in front, it makes our defense that much better.