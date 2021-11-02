Teel: UVA controls own destiny in another ACC season of Coastal chaos

The ACC created the Atlantic and Coastal divisions in 2005, and only three times since has a Coastal team entered November unbeaten in the league and with no more than one loss in non-conference play: Virginia Tech in 2005, North Carolina in 2015 and Miami in 2017.

Conversely, it’s happened eight times in the Atlantic, courtesy of Clemson (four), Florida State (two), Boston College (one) and this season Wake Forest (8-0, 5-0). The Deacons boast their highest-ever Associated Press ranking at No. 10, plus a criminally undervalued quarterback in Sam Hartman, but their schedule is seriously backloaded.

Wake plays at North Carolina in a non-league game Saturday — the ACC’s broken scheduling model pairs the state rivals so infrequently that they agreed to “non-conference” meetings in 2019 and ’21 — followed by games versus N.C. State, Clemson and Boston College, the latter two on the road.

The Wolfpack (6-2, 3-1) claims the Atlantic for the first time if they win out against FSU, Wake, Syracuse and UNC. If the Deacons stumble twice in conference, the Tigers (5-3, 4-2) could climb back into the race.