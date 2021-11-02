Teel: UVA controls own destiny in another ACC season of Coastal chaos

Just when we thought the coast was clear. Just when we thought the ACC Coastal was decipherable and that November might be tranquil.
Miami 38, Pitt 34.
Welcome back, Coastal chaos. It’s been a minute.
Now we’re back to a handicapping challenge more difficult that reading a playbook in Mandarin. Now we’re back to envisioning mayhem such as a five-way tie and the calculus to resolve it.
And let’s also understand that we’re one Wake Forest conference setback away from similar confusion in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.
But first, the Coastal, the granddaddy of divisional dysfunction.
Yes, Pitt and now Virginia control their Coastal fates. If either the Panthers or Cavaliers win their remaining league games — buckle up for UVA at Pitt on Nov. 20 — they earn the division title and advance to the ACC championship game.
Indeed, less than a minute into his opening statement following Saturday’s 66-49 loss at Brigham Young, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall indirectly referenced Miami’s upset of Pitt earlier in the day.
“BYU has a good football team,” he said. “I’m excited about their future. I’m also excited about ours, as based on what is happening in the Coastal Division. We control our destiny.”
But does anyone trust a Cavaliers defense that yielded a combined 162 points and 1,906 yards in three-score losses to North Carolina, Wake Forest and BYU? And what if the rib injury quarterback Brennan Armstrong sustained Saturday benches him for any ACC contests?
Investing in Pitt is risky, too. The Panthers have lost at home to Western Michigan and Miami, games they were favored to win by 14 and 9½ points, respectively, allowing 82 points and 1,007 yards in the process.
Skepticism about Virginia and Pitt creates previously dismissed questions that could become relevant.
With consecutive victories over No. 18 N.C. State and No. 17 Pitt, is Miami suddenly a contender? Is Virginia Tech capable of winning out and making waves? Most twisted: Is there a path to a five-way tie atop the division among Pitt, Miami, Virginia, Virginia Tech and preseason favorite North Carolina with 5-3 ACC records?
The answer to the latter is yes, though it would require the Tar Heels, 0-3 on the road this season, to win their two remaining conference dates: at Pitt and at N.C. State. Pitt would then need to lose again, as would UVA, Virginia Tech and Miami.
Here are the teams, records and schedules.
Pitt (6-2, 3-1 ACC): at Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, at Syracuse.
Virginia (6-3, 4-2): open date, Notre Dame, at Pitt, Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech (4-4, 2-2): at Boston College, Duke, at Miami, at UVA.
Miami (4-4, 2-2): Georgia Tech, at Florida State, Virginia Tech, at Duke.
North Carolina (4-4, 3-3): Wake Forest (non-conference), at Pitt, Wofford, at N.C. State.
Among that quintet, all except the Hokies have scored 40-plus points in at least one ACC game and have a quarterback capable of throwing for 400-plus yards.
We’re familiar with Pitt’s Kenny Pickett (26 touchdown passes, only three interceptions), UVA’s Armstrong (Power Five-best 395.2 passing yards per game) and UNC’s Sam Howell (87 career touchdown passes). But Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke, pressed into the starting role by D’Eriq King’s season-ending shoulder injury, has been a revelation, passing for 751 yards and seven touchdowns the past two weeks.
Last year’s division-free pandemic schedule provided Coastal chaos a sabbatical, but history foreshadowed its return.
The ACC created the Atlantic and Coastal divisions in 2005, and only three times since has a Coastal team entered November unbeaten in the league and with no more than one loss in non-conference play: Virginia Tech in 2005, North Carolina in 2015 and Miami in 2017.
Conversely, it’s happened eight times in the Atlantic, courtesy of Clemson (four), Florida State (two), Boston College (one) and this season Wake Forest (8-0, 5-0). The Deacons boast their highest-ever Associated Press ranking at No. 10, plus a criminally undervalued quarterback in Sam Hartman, but their schedule is seriously backloaded.
Wake plays at North Carolina in a non-league game Saturday — the ACC’s broken scheduling model pairs the state rivals so infrequently that they agreed to “non-conference” meetings in 2019 and ’21 — followed by games versus N.C. State, Clemson and Boston College, the latter two on the road.
The Wolfpack (6-2, 3-1) claims the Atlantic for the first time if they win out against FSU, Wake, Syracuse and UNC. If the Deacons stumble twice in conference, the Tigers (5-3, 4-2) could climb back into the race.
“We all have our issues,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said Monday, “and we all have our plusses basically. ... There’s different matchup issues that rear [their] head up week-to-week that maybe cause some unexpected results. I don’t know that there’s anybody that’s a lot better than anybody else.”