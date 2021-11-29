Teel: UVA falls to Iowa on a night when college basketball felt whole again

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Tony Bennett was frosted, and with good reason. Lifeless on defense for much of the first half Monday, his Virginia basketball team fell behind Iowa by 21 points, a deficit the Cavaliers admirably erased, only to lose 75-74.

“You’ve got to stand in there and have some resistance,” Bennett said sternly, unwilling to accentuate the positive. “I hope we’ll learn from that. Defense is an all-the-time kind of thing. Guys have to understand that. ...

“You can’t play this game ... in a tuxedo. You’ve got to show up ready. It’s got to be in your eyes, it’s got to be in your mind, it’s got to be in your heart, and when that’s lacking, it sticks out like a sore thumb.”

Translation: UVA’s practices before Friday’s ACC opener here against Pitt will be rather intense.

All understood, but for those of us not invested in the outcome, and perhaps even for some who were, this ACC-Big Ten Challenge game matching one of the nation’s best offenses against college basketball’s gold standard defense was, for the final 20-plus minutes, a glorious reminder of all we missed during the COVID season of 2020-21.