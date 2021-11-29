Teel: UVA falls to Iowa on a night when college basketball felt whole again

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Tony Bennett was frosted, and with good reason. Lifeless on defense for much of the first half Monday, his Virginia basketball team fell behind Iowa by 21 points, a deficit the Cavaliers admirably erased, only to lose 75-74.
“You’ve got to stand in there and have some resistance,” Bennett said sternly, unwilling to accentuate the positive. “I hope we’ll learn from that. Defense is an all-the-time kind of thing. Guys have to understand that. ...
“You can’t play this game ... in a tuxedo. You’ve got to show up ready. It’s got to be in your eyes, it’s got to be in your mind, it’s got to be in your heart, and when that’s lacking, it sticks out like a sore thumb.”
Translation: UVA’s practices before Friday’s ACC opener here against Pitt will be rather intense.
All understood, but for those of us not invested in the outcome, and perhaps even for some who were, this ACC-Big Ten Challenge game matching one of the nation’s best offenses against college basketball’s gold standard defense was, for the final 20-plus minutes, a glorious reminder of all we missed during the COVID season of 2020-21.
John Paul Jones Arena reverberated with the sound of hopeful, roaring, pleading fans. Players such as Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Jordan Bohannon and, with 8.4 seconds remaining, Joe Toussaint, hit clutch, contested shots, as did UVA’s Kihei Clark and, most improbably, freshman Taine Murray.
“It was great to hear the crowd get rowdy and get back into it,” Bennett said. “We missed that, and they certainly helped us with the comeback.”
When consecutive 3-pointers by Murray and Clark, and a Kadin Shedrick dunk off an Armaan Franklin assist drew the Cavaliers within 58-52 midway through the second half, Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffrey called timeout. But even as his squad responded on the offensive end, it could not match Virginia’s 63-percent second-half shooting.
Another Shedrick dunk off a Clark lob made it 64-61, and when Murray made his fourth 3-pointer with a fearless stroke from the left corner, the Cavaliers led 71-70 with 1:36 left, their first advantage since 2-0.
That lasted 21 seconds, before Bohannon hit his sixth from beyond the arc and, for good measure, put an index finger to his lips to figuratively silence the crowd.
Clark countered with another 3, but after Toussaint’s bucket returned the lead to the Hawkeyes at 75-74, Clark missed a runner in the lane, and Patrick McCaffrey, the coach’s son, blocked Shedrick’s attempted follow.
All this in a white-glove clean affair in which the teams combined to commit a meager nine turnovers and 22 fouls. The game had flow and tension and unexpected central characters, everything you could ask for at any stage of the season.
Consider Toussaint. He began the night as Iowa’s eighth-leading scorer at 5.7 points per game. He scored 10 Monday, including the decisive two.
And consider Murray, the rookie from New Zealand. His 14 points were 10 more than he had scored the entire season.
“He’s tough, gritty, not perfect,” Bennett said, “but plays hard and is not afraid of the moment. He’s a tough Kiwi.”
Then Bennett paid him Murray the ultimate compliment, comparing him to a former UVA player from New Zealand.
“Jack Salt would have been proud of him tonight,” Bennett said.
Fran McCaffrey was proud of his entire team, and a smattering of Iowa fans greeted him with applause as he emerged from the locker room after the game strolled back onto the court.
“You’re on the road, you’re playing one of the best teams in the country, packed house,” McCaffrey said. “At some point in the game there’s going to be some adversity. We overcame adversity a number of different times and got contributions from a lot of different people.”
The Hawkeyes (7-0) arrived in Charlottesville leading the nation in scoring at 97.2 points per game. They were No. 6 nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency metric and No. 25 in tempo at nearly 73 possessions per game.
But before declaring Iowa a sequel to UNLV’s Runnin’ Rebels of old, or merely the Big Ten favorite, understand the schedule. In sharp contrast to, say, Gonzaga, which has played Texas, UCLA and Duke, the Hawkeyes’ victories were over Longwood, Missouri-Kansas City, North Carolina Central, Alabama State, Western Michigan and Portland State, all ranked below 200th by KenPom.
The prevailing question Monday night was: How would Iowa adjust to the far slower pace dictated by Virginia’s physical defense and deliberate offense? Reflecting their experience, would the Hawkeyes be patient, or, like so many UVA opponents, would they grow frustrated?
The answer was patience as Bohannon and Keegan Murray teamed for 38 points on 14-of-25 shooting. Jayden Gardner led UVA (5-3) with 18 points but spent much of the second half on the bench, his defense not to Bennett’s liking.
Virginia's late defense and rally were encouraging, but not enough. The Cavaliers shot 52.6% on the night, 50% beyond the arc, had 16 assists and only five turnovers.
"It just showed when we play like we want to play," Clark said, "that we’re pretty good."