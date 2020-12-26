Teel: UVA helpless in 98-75 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga

Here’s how helpless Virginia was defensively against No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday: With Bulldogs senior Corey Kispert shredding his team for a career-high 32 points and a school-record nine 3-pointers, UVA coach Tony Bennett assigned Kihei Clark to shadow Kispert.
Yes, Clark is the Cavaliers’ premier on-the-ball defender. But at 5-foot-9, he’s 10 inches shorter than Kispert.
The afternoon was replete with similar mismatches as Gonzaga dismantled No. 16 Virginia 98-75 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Cavaliers could rationalize and dismiss Saturday as only their second game since returning from a 17-day COVID-19 pause, and their first of the season against a marquee opponent. They could site the 102 points the Bulldogs scored against No. 3 Kansas and the 99 they hung on No. 4 Iowa.
But that would be a mistake. As exceptional as Gonzaga (7-0) is, especially on offense, UVA (4-2) needs to correct what Saturday exposed.
And with the start of the ACC schedule looming, those corrections need to come in a hurry.
“I know Gonzaga’s great,” Bennett said, “but we made them look better than great tonight.”
Indeed, unlike Kansas, Iowa and West Virginia, the Cavaliers never threatened the Bulldogs. Gonzaga scored the game’s first seven points, cruised by double-digit margins throughout the final 30 minutes and led by as many as 33 points.
The Bulldogs shot 60.3% from the field, the highest against UVA in Bennett’s 12 seasons, and committed just seven turnovers. Forward Drew Timme punished the Cavaliers inside with 29 points while Jalen Suggs, an extraordinary freshman point guard, contributed eight points, seven assists and six rebounds, with only one turnover.
Contrast that to Clark, who scored a season-high 19 points but committed six of Virginia’s 15 turnovers.
“I think that cancels out my [scoring],” Clark said.
“It’s hard enough to stop them when you defense is back and set,” Bennett said of Gonzaga’s 27 points off turnovers, 19 of which came in the first half.
Even when set, the Cavaliers couldn’t slow Kispert.
Sam Hauser, the 6-8 Marquette transfer, started on Kispert but was slow to several close-outs, allowing Kispert open 3-pointers. On the one occasion Hauser challenged Kispert at the arc in the first half, Kispert beat him off the dribble and banked in a crafty, left-handed layup.
Then it was Casey Morsell’s turn to check Kispert. But he, too, was tardy on close-outs, prompting the move to Clark.
Under Bennett, UVA is perennially among college basketball’s best defensive teams. Not so this season.
“We haven’t guarded well this year yet,” he said.
Bennett warned during preseason that UVA would miss last season’s defensive leaders: Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key. Man, was he right. No one on the roster approaches their defensive versatility.
Gonzaga’s 98 points are the second-most Virginia has yielded under Bennett. The Cavaliers lost to No. 13 Washington 106-63 in the opening round of the 2010 Maui Invitational.
“I’m telling ya,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, “I didn’t foresee it going that direction. But the guys did a great job. … This is what we try to do all year — play with pace and have multiple actions [on offense].”
The Bulldogs did the near-impossible by dictating pace versus the Cavaliers. UVA plays the nation’s slowest tempo at 60.9 possessions per game, according to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced stats, and Saturday’s contest had 69 possessions, with Gonzaga’s 1.42 points per possession unheard of against Virginia.
“Our lack of athleticism at times showed,” Bennett said.
How good might Gonzaga be, and might this bunch enter the NCAA tournament undefeated?
Well, per ESPN, the Bulldogs’ victories over Kansas, WVU and Iowa made them just the third team all-time to beat three Associated Press top-15 opponents in their first four games, joining 1974-75 Indiana and 1968-69 UCLA.
That Hoosiers team went 31-1, falling to Kentucky in the NCAA tournament. Led by Lew Alcindor, now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the ’69 Bruins finished 29-1 and won the national championship.
The good news for the Cavaliers is they’re unlikely to encounter Gonzaga-like competition in conference play. The ACC is 1-10 against non-league opponents ranked this week by the AP, the victory courtesy of Virginia Tech’s win over Villanova, and the league doesn’t appear to have a Final Four-caliber team.
That’s of no solace to Bennett.
“We must improve,” he said. “If we don’t, it will be a very hard year.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel