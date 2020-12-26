Teel: UVA helpless in 98-75 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga

Here’s how helpless Virginia was defensively against No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday: With Bulldogs senior Corey Kispert shredding his team for a career-high 32 points and a school-record nine 3-pointers, UVA coach Tony Bennett assigned Kihei Clark to shadow Kispert.

Yes, Clark is the Cavaliers’ premier on-the-ball defender. But at 5-foot-9, he’s 10 inches shorter than Kispert.

The afternoon was replete with similar mismatches as Gonzaga dismantled No. 16 Virginia 98-75 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cavaliers could rationalize and dismiss Saturday as only their second game since returning from a 17-day COVID-19 pause, and their first of the season against a marquee opponent. They could site the 102 points the Bulldogs scored against No. 3 Kansas and the 99 they hung on No. 4 Iowa.

But that would be a mistake. As exceptional as Gonzaga (7-0) is, especially on offense, UVA (4-2) needs to correct what Saturday exposed.

And with the start of the ACC schedule looming, those corrections need to come in a hurry.

“I know Gonzaga’s great,” Bennett said, “but we made them look better than great tonight.”