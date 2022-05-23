Teel: UVA, Hokies starring in commonwealth's spring championship sequel

As sequel season hits overdrive with “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” spring college sports in Virginia are staging quite the show — again.

Softball, lacrosse, baseball and tennis have niche audiences and don’t prompt bidding wars among television networks and/or streaming services. But dang, when played at this level, they are a blast to follow.

Last spring’s headliners were Virginia men’s lacrosse winning a second consecutive national championship, and James Madison softball and UVA baseball reaching their respective College World Series — each team navigating treacherous paths with clutch, resilient performances.

And let’s not short-change Virginia Wesleyan, which in 2021 reigned atop Division III softball for the third time in the last four tournaments. The Marlins’ bid for another national championship ended Saturday at Hampton Roads rival Christopher Newport — Prince George High graduate Caitlin Abernathy leads the 42-1 Captains with a .448 batting average as they head to Salem for the eight-team national finals.

Last weekend’s most dominant team was Virginia men’s tennis, which blanked Tennessee in the semifinals and Kentucky in the final to earn the program’s fifth NCAA title. Sophomore Chris Rodesch is the Cavaliers’ highest-ranked singles player, but team tennis demands depth, and unranked fifth-year senior Gianni Ross was named the championship’s Most Outstanding Player.

Fifth-year coach Andres Pedroso was an assistant on UVA’s first NCAA title team, in 2013, and he becomes the ninth current Cavaliers big whistle with a national championship on his head-coaching resume.

This remarkable collection also includes Julie Myers (women’s lacrosse), Brian O’Connor (baseball), Todd DeSorbo (women’s swimming), Tony Bennett (men’s basketball), Kevin Sauer (rowing), George Gelnovatch (men’s soccer), Lars Tiffany (men’s lacrosse) and Vin Lananna (track and cross country). Lananna’s 11 combined titles came at Oregon and Stanford.

Moreover, Sunday’s tennis conquest, combined with March’s national title in women’s swimming, give Virginia multiple NCAA team championships in the same academic year for the seventh time, the fourth since 2009-10.

In stark contrast to UVA tennis, the weekend’s most stressed squad was Virginia Tech softball.

After a 5-4 Saturday night setback to Kentucky, the Hokies survived three elimination games in 20 hours to win their regional in Blacksburg. Trailing in all three contests, they rode power hitting from Jayme Bailey, Mackenzie Lawter and Cameron Fagan to defeat Miami of Ohio and Kentucky, the latter twice on Sunday.

But that summary doesn’t quite convey the resilience, poise and confidence Tech again displayed.

To wit: Sunday’s first game against Kentucky began at noon, less than 11 hours after the Hokies’ 5-4 victory over Miami of Ohio concluded at 1:05 a.m. Sleep deprivation aside, they defeated the Wildcats 9-2 to force a decisive clash that careened sideways early.

First, two of Kentucky’s first three batters hit solo home runs. Then, in the top of the second inning, Tech coach Pete D’Amour was ejected for arguing illegal pitches called against Emma Lemley.

But staff ace Keely Rochard relieved Lemley in the fourth, and after Lawter’s 3-run homer to left gave the Hokies a 5-3 lead in the fifth, right-fielder Emma Ritter reached over the wall to deny Kentucky’s Meeko Harrison a lead-off home run in the sixth. The Wildcats drew within 5-4 in the seventh before Rochard induced the final out with two runners on.

That combination of fielding, pitching and hitting made Tech the tournament’s No. 3 overall seed, and next weekend the Hokies will host 14th-seeded Florida in a best-of-3 super regional, the winner heading to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series.

Whether softball or baseball is Virginia Tech’s best hope for the school’s first NCAA team championship is a fascinating question.

Picked to finish sixth among seven Coastal Division teams in a preseason poll of the ACC’s coaches, John Szefc’s club enters this week’s conference tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Hokies dropped their first four league games but closed the ACC schedule on a 19-5 binge, assuring their first NCAA tournament bid in nine years.

No top seed has reached the ACC final since North Carolina won the 2013 event, but regardless of what transpires at the league tournament, Tech is certain to be among the 16 NCAA regional hosts next week. The Hokies have never reached the College World Series, but a lineup that features six players with at least a dozen home runs — Tanner Schobel leads the club with 16 — is capable of such a run.

Seeded fifth at the ACC tournament, Virginia also is locked into the NCAA bracket, and given its 29-5 home record would be a formidable regional host if seeded in the top 16. Jake Gelof ranks among the nation’s top 10 in RBIs (74) and slugging percentage (.768), while the pitching staff is 14th in ERA (3.88), balance that could propel the Cavaliers to their sixth CWS.

Conference baseball tournaments commence this week nationwide, and with VCU, Liberty and Old Dominion also among the top seeds in their events, there’s no telling how many state clubs might earn their way into the NCAA field.

Grab some popcorn and embrace the drama.