Teel: UVA looks ready for March in rout of Syracuse

UVA’s willingness — dare we say occasional desire? — to run doesn’t always pan out, witness Clark’s missed pull-up from 15 feet after a Huff steal. But the shot was open, and I’ll bet Bennett didn’t scold him for taking it.

Don’t misunderstand. For the fifth consecutive year, the Cavaliers are playing at the nation’s slowest pace, according to KenPom.com, a function of patient offense and stifling defense.

And while this is not a vintage Bennett defense, Virginia has been among the top 10 nationally in defensive efficiency for most of the season. Driving home the point: On back-to-back Syracuse possessions midway through the second half, Murphy and Huff not only blocked shots, but also recovered the subsequent loose balls.

“I think we’re guarding the ball better,” Bennett said, citing Beekman as a primary reason.

A 6-foot-3 freshman, Beekman’s 22 steals are more than twice as many as any other Cavalier.

On deck for Virginia, COVID-19 willing, is the year’s first UVA-Virginia Tech clash, Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. Alas, it may be the sole encounter between the state’s ACC programs this season.