Teel: UVA looks ready for March in rout of Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE
Virginia completed a forgiving, late-January NCAA tournament simulation Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Impressive doesn’t begin to describe.
Playing for the second time in three nights, the same rhythm they’ll encounter in the NCAA tournament, the No. 8 Cavaliers led by double-figure margins for the final 19 minutes in an 81-58 dusting of Syracuse.
If Sam Hauser (21 points and seven rebounds) wasn’t making one of his seven 3-pointers, Jay Huff (21 points and 12 boards) was elevating for one of his six dunks. If Kihei Clark (nine assists) wasn’t making a sage pass, he was disrupting the Orange offense.
Monday’s victory, Virginia’s seventh straight since a 98-75 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, came 48 hours after a 64-62 home win over Georgia Tech.
As Georgia Tech did Saturday, Syracuse arrived at John Paul Jones Arena leading the ACC in scoring. Averaging 79 points, the Orange had shot better than 50% from the floor in back-to-back routs of Miami and Virginia Tech, the latter on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
Not Monday. Syracuse (9-5, 3-4 ACC) shot 37.3% and missed 19 of 24 attempts beyond the 3-point arc.
Conversely, Virginia (11-2, 7-0) shot 49.2% and had 23 assists on 29 field goals, a tribute to spacing, ball movement and selflessness.
“It felt right,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said of the offense.
“Playing with unselfish guys is awesome,” Hauser said, “and it showed tonight.”
Routine in the Pacific-12, Bennett’s previous coaching home, two league games in three days are unusual in the ACC. But the NCAA tournament similarity adds intrigue to the results.
Not surprising given the program’s excellence, Virginia has thrived in rapid turnarounds. The Cavaliers were 6-1 in ACC games with one day’s rest from 2018-20, including 3-0 during their 2019 run to the national championship.
All on the road, those 2019 victories were over No. 8 North Carolina, No. 20 Virginia Tech and Syracuse, the first following a home setback to No. 2 Duke.
Bennett said he stressed to the Cavaliers that “if you’re fortunate to make an NCAA tournament, this is how it is,” and that he was especially concerned with the short preparation time because players such as Hauser, Reece Beekman and Trey Murphy had not competed against Syracuse’s trademark 2-3 zone defense.
But the trio combined for 47 points on 15-of-33 shooting.
There’s so much to like about Virginia’s more aggressive approach to offense and its quality depth.
For example, off a Clark steal, Beekman forced the issue in transition and made a contested layup for a 16-8 lead. A few moments later, Murphy swiped a Buddy Boeheim pass, a turnover Hauser converted with a fast-break 3-pointer off a Clark assist.
UVA’s willingness — dare we say occasional desire? — to run doesn’t always pan out, witness Clark’s missed pull-up from 15 feet after a Huff steal. But the shot was open, and I’ll bet Bennett didn’t scold him for taking it.
Don’t misunderstand. For the fifth consecutive year, the Cavaliers are playing at the nation’s slowest pace, according to KenPom.com, a function of patient offense and stifling defense.
And while this is not a vintage Bennett defense, Virginia has been among the top 10 nationally in defensive efficiency for most of the season. Driving home the point: On back-to-back Syracuse possessions midway through the second half, Murphy and Huff not only blocked shots, but also recovered the subsequent loose balls.
“I think we’re guarding the ball better,” Bennett said, citing Beekman as a primary reason.
A 6-foot-3 freshman, Beekman’s 22 steals are more than twice as many as any other Cavalier.
On deck for Virginia, COVID-19 willing, is the year’s first UVA-Virginia Tech clash, Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. Alas, it may be the sole encounter between the state’s ACC programs this season.
Virus concerns within the Cavaliers’ program scrubbed the rivals’ Jan. 2 date at JPJ, and the game has yet to be rescheduled. Among UVA’s three postponed league contests, and Virginia Tech’s two, surely this one is Priority A, but finding a date amenable to both may prove difficult.