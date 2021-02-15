Teel: UVA loses memorably again, this time at Florida State

Since the Gonzaga loss Dec. 26, scheduling fate has been determined to test the Cavaliers’ defense as frequently as possible. The results have been decidedly mixed.

Georgia Tech led the ACC in scoring entering its Jan. 23 game at John Paul Jones Arena, where UVA survived a pedestrian defensive performance — the Yellow Jackets averaged a stout 1.05 points per possession in the Cavaliers’ 64-62 victory.

Two nights later at JPJ, Syracuse arrived as the league scoring leader, only to miss 19 of 24 attempts beyond the arc in Virginia’s 81-58 rout.

North Carolina traveled to Charlottesville last weekend fresh off a 91-87 win at Duke in which six Tar Heels scored in double figures. North Carolina managed barely half that against Virginia, falling 60-48 and going without a double-figure scorer for the first time since a 21-20 loss to Duke in the 1966 ACC tournament.

FSU entered Monday averaging an ACC-best 79.1 points and second only to Virginia in offensive efficiency. Other than early in the second half, the Seminoles had little trouble in extending their home conference winning streak to 24 games, second-longest in ACC history and two shy of Duke’s record, set from 1997 to 2000.