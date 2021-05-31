Teel: UVA men's lacrosse clutch again on championship stage

No wonder Tiffany said last week that the best part of advancing to championship weekend was the gift of time. More time for this team to bond and compete, and with restrictions easing, more time to interact in-person.

Monday I asked Tiffany what that extra time means to him. His thoughts immediately turned to Conners and midfielder Dox Aitken, who were freshmen when Tiffany succeeded Dom Starsia as coach in 2016.

“With Dox and Jared, I mean, there’s no better way to say goodbye, right?,” said Tiffany, the ninth coach to win consecutive NCAA tournaments.

Then Tiffany pondered the trip home from East Hartford to UVA.

“I can’t wait for this 10-hour bus ride home,” he said. “I can’t wait for it. I won’t want it to end. I know it’ll be 2 in the morning when we get in, but I’m going to squeeze my time, because I know once we get to Charlottesville and we get off that bus, it will never be the same. It’ll be over.

“I just don’t want to let it go. Win or lose, the time with Jared, Dox and this group of men, it defines who we are, the bonds, the tightness, the community, the culture we’ve tried so hard to create, it’s real. And saying goodbye is going to be hard.”