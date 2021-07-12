Teel: UVA national championships, marquee retirements headline ACC's unprecedented 2020-21

Similarly, Virginia Tech posted its second-highest finish at No. 32, Clemson its best since 2007 at No. 36, and Georgia Tech its highest since 2005 at No. 44.

Top school: Virginia's three ACC titles were less than half of Duke's seven, and the Cavaliers finished south of North Carolina in the Directors’ Cup. But among ACC programs, only UVA earned multiple national championships (men's lacrosse and women's swimming).

Moreover, the Cavaliers' NCAA lacrosse title was their second straight, and their swimming championship was the ACC's first — men or women — with N.C. State giving the league a 1-2 finish. The 2020-21 academic year marked the fifth in which Virginia won multiple national titles, and UNC is the lone conference rival to do it more often (11 times).

Best athlete: How good was Charlotte North for Boston College lacrosse? She denied North Carolina’s Erin Matson a second consecutive Mary Garber Award as the ACC's top female athlete.