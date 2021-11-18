Teel: UVA needs striking defensive improvement against Pitt, whether or not Armstrong plays

Sure, if you toss out the BYU and UNC defeats, Virginia is allowing 22.5 points per game instead of “the other marker,” which is 30.5 and ranks 98th among 130 Bowl Subdivision teams. But football isn’t Olympic gymnastics or figure skating, where you throw away the judges’ low and high score.

Moreover, BYU and North Carolina weren’t the only games “that got away” from the Cavaliers.

Though Wake Forest scored “only” 37 points against UVA, nearly eight below its current average, the game was not competitive in the fourth quarter, much like last week against Notre Dame. Indeed, after scoring on their first seven possessions, the Deacons downshifted for the final three, content to call eight rushes and one pass and punt on each.

The numbers don’t lie. Virginia stands not only 98th in scoring defense but also 120th in total defense.

Attempting to batten down their pass defense, the Cavaliers have deployed more three-man fronts this season, but the trade-off has been they’re allowing 5.8 yards per rush. Only four FBS teams are worse.

Virginia reverted to more four-down alignments versus Notre Dame, and Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said “it’s kind of hard to see what they are.”