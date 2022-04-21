Teel: UVA officials hope $40 million pledge from former athlete 'inspires others'

As word circulated Tuesday evening of a record $40 million bequest to the Virginia Athletics Foundation, VAF executive director Dirk Katstra engaged in a group chat with other donors, one of whom speculated about the anonymous benefactor’s identity.

Somewhat jokingly, Katstra told the donor that he’d gladly share the legalese if the donor might be similarly inclined. Sure enough, the response was affirmative.

That exchange is precisely why UVA, the athletic department and VAF asked the anonymous former athlete making the gift if they could announce the news.

“We hope it inspires others to do similar things,” Katstra said in an interview, “whether that be in their estate or an outright cash gift.”

Given the donation’s scope — this is the largest pledge in VAF history — the unveiling was rather low-key.

The university’s primary news page posted an online release Tuesday night but didn’t immediately share via social media. The UVA Today Daily Report led with the story in a 5 a.m., Wednesday email, followed by tweets from athletic director Carla Williams and the athletic department and university accounts.

“It certainly created quite a bit of buzz, which is kind of neat to see,” Katstra said. “What we wouldn’t want is, we wouldn’t people to see a gift like this and say, ‘Oh they have all the money in the world. They don’t need mine.’ Because that would be the furthest thing from the truth.”

Since the $40 million will come from the former athlete’s estate, the VAF, barring a change of heart from the donor, will not receive the money until the donor passes away. So the gift has no immediate impact on UVA’s ongoing campaign to upgrade its sports infrastructure.

“There’s no real designation to it,” Katstra said, “because we don’t know what we’re going to be working on at the time we’ll get the gift.”

Virginia is in the second phase of what Williams has labeled a three-part “master plan” for enhancing the Cavaliers’ substandard facilities. The first phase included two grass football practice fields, the second is a football operations complex and the third is an Olympic sports center.

Total cost estimates are north of $130 million, with the football operations building more than $60 million.

Katstra said fundraising for the second phase is nearly complete and that if a handful of current dialogues prove fruitful, “we could say we’re there.”

With design plans long ongoing, UVA is positioned to begin construction soon after fundraising is completed. The football team could then occupy the complex prior to the 2024 season.

Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers’ first-year football coach, has been an instant asset, according to Katstra.

“When he talks in a group, or one-on-one to people, he’s just a genuine guy,” Katstra said. “He’s a regular guy who can make an instant connection with people. I can see how he’s a good recruiter.”

That same team approach was needed to secure the $40 million gift, which came from a long-time VAF benefactor.

“The donor has stayed connected to the university in a number of different ways and just has always felt good about the experience that they had,” Katstra said. “... Fortunately, I’ve known this person for a long time and it’s been fun to get to know them in a deeper way. But I’m not the only one that had a hand in this and would never want anyone to think I was the reason the person did it because that wouldn’t be true.

“Everybody that this person has come in contact with at UVA has had a role in this. This is athletics, this is academics. This is both sides of the house.”

Like his late father, Richard, Katstra played basketball for the Cavaliers. He graduated in 1991, joined the VAF staff a year later and ascended to executive director in ’96.

Given that pedigree, he considers it “headline-making” that the donor is a former UVA athlete.

“Obviously their sport and their experience as an athlete has had a profound impact on their life and their professional career and how they choose to spend their time and resources,” Katstra said. “If every former athlete could be this engaged, at whatever level they’re comfortable, then we’ve done a great job. That’s not always the case, but that’s what we would strive for.”