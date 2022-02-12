Teel: UVA takes care of business in risky game against Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Saturday was, by far, the riskiest of Virginia’s final eight regular-season basketball games. And by riskiest, I don’t mean most challenging.

At No. 152 in the NET rankings, Georgia Tech was the lowest-rated of UVA’s remaining opponents. Moreover, the contest was at John Paul Jones Arena.

But home setbacks to low-ranked opponents can doom a team’s NCAA tournament at-large prospects. Winning doesn’t help much, but losing can do irreparable harm.

The Cavaliers didn’t let it happen, surviving a skittish second half to win 63-53.

“As I’ve said before, I think Virginia’s a blueblood,” said Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech’s ever-effusive and complimentary coach, “and with the success that they’ve had, I think they’re in the same league as the Carolinas and the Dukes and the Kentuckys.”

With the 2019 national championship and seven consecutive NCAA bids, the Cavaliers’ status is unassailable. So, too, is the fact that they haven’t looked the part for much of this season.

But check out Virginia now. The Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 ACC) are riding a four-game winning streak entering Monday’s XXL date at Virginia Tech, a stretch that includes victories over two rivals ahead of them in the conference standings: Duke and Miami.

Reflecting the value of maturity and extended rest, UVA on Saturday showed no signs of a celebratory hangover from Monday’s victory at Duke. Scoring on eight consecutive possessions, the Cavaliers raced to a 22-6 lead.

But ever so gradually, Georgia Tech (10-14, 3-10) drew closer, and with 5:44 remaining, Michael Devoe’s 3-pointer trimmed Virginia’s lead to 49-47.

That’s when experience and pedigree took over.

Senior forward Jayden Gardner and senior point guard Kihei Clark combined for UVA’s next three buckets, a Gardner layup, Gardner baseline jumper and Clark 3-pointer. Reece Beekman assisted on all three.

Gardner (26 points) and Clark (15) were Virginia’s lone double-figure scorers, Gardner with his most productive game against an ACC opponent and Clark continuing a roll in which he’s scored 80 points in six games, raising his average from 8.9 to 10.0.

“Lot of experience for that young man,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said of Clark, “and I’m glad he’s here.”

A vast majority of Gardner’s seasoning transpired at East Carolina, from where he transferred after last season. He struggled early to grasp Bennett’s pack-line defensive principles, but lately he’s been superb.

Monday he limited Duke’s most gifted player, Paolo Banchero, to a season-low nine points, and Saturday he blocked three shots, drew a charge and had a diving steal.

“My teammates and coaches, they know I have the ability to defend,” Gardner said, “and now we’re seeing it on full display.”

UVA’s premier defender, Beekman, encountered some early foul trouble but helped pester Devoe, Georgia Tech’s leading scorer, into 6-of-15 shooting.

If the Yellow Jackets are below 160th on the NET come Selection Sunday, hardly an improbable notion, this game will be classified as Quadrant 4, the worst of the categories parsed by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

To further quantify Saturday’s risk: None of last season’s 37 at-large NCAA tournament selections lost a Quadrant 4 game — the field usually includes 36 at-larges, but since the Ivy League did not play sports in 2020-21, its automatic bid became an additional at-large.

With Monday’s test at Virginia Tech — the Hokies won their fifth straight Saturday, toppling Syracuse — Virginia faces a rapid turnaround for the fourth time this season.

The Cavaliers routed Providence without a day between games at the Legends Classic, defeated Louisville on one day’s rest last month and upset Duke on one day’s rest last Monday.

At Nos. 11 and 25, respectively, in the NET rankings, Duke and Providence are UVA’s signature victories this season.

Bennett, his staff and players have become quite proficient balancing the rest and preparation necessary to thrive on short turnarounds. With one day, or none, between games, the Cavaliers are 20-2 in the last five seasons.

That mark includes road victories over Duke, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, neutral site conquests of Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Purdue and Texas Tech, plus home wins over Florida State and Syracuse.

“So much of it is how mentally ... sharp are you?” Bennett said of minimal rest. “... It’s a balance of doing enough, but not too much, and then going and competing like crazy.”

At No. 80 in the NET, the Cavaliers have some serious competing to do if they’re to extend the program’s run of NCAA appearances. Given their recent form, doubt them at your own peril.

As Clark said: “I think we’re touching on some good basketball.”