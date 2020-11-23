Teel: UVA the clear favorite as ACC embarks on already disrupted basketball season

2. DUKE: The Blue Devils haven’t won or shared the regular-season title since their 2010 national championship year, the longest drought in Mike Krzyzewski’s four decades as coach, in large measure because the ACC grind is foreign to Duke’s perennially young rosters. This season’s squad also is green, but with forwards Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt and Jalen Johnson, Duke will contend, as usual.

3. NORTH CAROLINA: “You’re damn right I’m afraid of it,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said of COVID-19. Yet the 70-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer intends to continue working and make amends for last season’s 14-19 finish, the first losing record he’s experienced in 42 years of college coaching, 10 as a UNC assistant, 15 as Kansas’ head coach and 17 as the Tar Heels’ big whistle. Led by senior forward Garrison Brooks, bank on UNC returning to form.

4. FLORIDA STATE: Few, if any, programs regret the cancellation of last season’s NCAA tournament more than the Seminoles. They’d just won their first ACC regular-season title and were ranked fourth nationally. Just last week, Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell from that squad were NBA draft lottery picks. Acclaimed freshman Scottie Barnes and veterans such as M.J. Walker figure to keep FSU among the nation’s best.