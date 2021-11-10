Teel: UVA's Brennan Armstrong among the ACC quarterbacks dominating the national stats

Five quarterbacks in ACC history have averaged at least 340 yards per game in total offense for an entire season: Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, Clemson’s DeShaun Watson, N.C. State’s Philip Rivers, Georgia Tech’s Joe Hamilton and Syracuse’s Eric Dungey.

Four are on that pace this year: Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and North Carolina’s Sam Howell. Moreover, each of them ranks among the top six nationally in total offense, with Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, the most elusive of the group, not far behind at No. 15.

Translation: Five of the Bowl Subdivision’s top 15 in total offense are ACC quarterbacks, a collection of riches reminiscent of 2016, the gold-standard season of quarterback play in the conference.

In 2016, Jackson and Watson finished 1-2 in Heisman Trophy voting, joining Oklahoma’s Sam Bradford and Texas’ Colt McCoy from 2008 as the only quarterbacks from the same league to lead the Heisman balloting.

Also that season, Jackson, Watson, Dungey, Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans and North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky gave the ACC five of the nation’s top 16 in total offense.