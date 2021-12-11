Teel: UVA's Brennan Armstrong, Emory & Henry's Devontae Jordan took contrasting paths to top state awards

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong absolutely envisioned the type of season that earned him the 2021 Dudley Award as the state’s premier Division I college football player.
Emory & Henry running back Devontae Jordan never expected the success that won him the Lanier Award as Virginia’s best player from outside Division I.
Both left no doubt regarding their merit.
Though he’s not listed in official NCAA stats because of the Wasps’ transition from Division III to Division II, Jordan leads the entire NCAA, regardless of division, in rushing yards per game (185.3).
Entering postseason, Armstrong ranks second nationally in the Bowl Subdivision, first among the Power Five, in passing yards (404.5) and total offense (427.3 yards) per game.
Armstrong posted modest numbers in 2020, his first season as UVA’s starter following two years of backing up two-time Dudley recipient Bryce Perkins. But with the pandemic short-circuiting spring practice and summer workouts, Armstrong was essentially throwing to strangers.
With a full spring and summer in preparation for this season, Armstrong connected with a cadre of receivers led by Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp and Jelani Woods, and their symmetry was evident from the start.
Prior to this year, there were three 400-yard passing days in UVA history, two by Kurt Benkert and one by Marc Verica. Armstrong has six this season.
“There’s all these pieces that the offseason brought together,” he said, “and we were able to hone in on what we do best. You just can’t do all this stuff by yourself. ... It’s not me. I just make the decisions.
“It’s been wild, but I did expect it. ... We’re pretty excited. Obviously the [6-6] record doesn’t show it as much as we would like it to, but we’re pretty proud of what we did and feel like we’ve got more.”
With the Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl against Southern Methodist remaining, Armstrong already has set UVA single-season records for passing yards (4,449), touchdown passes (31) and total offense (4,700 yards). He threw for a school-record 554 yards in a loss at North Carolina.
Armstrong’s production has translated to the scoreboard. The Cavaliers average 34.6 points per game, their best since the 1990 squad averaged 40.2.
That season coincided with the inaugural Dudley Award, and the landslide winner was UVA quarterback Shawn Moore. Other Cavaliers to collect the honor include Tiki Barber, Chris Long and Anthony Poindexter.
“It’s cool to be announced ... in with those guys,” Armstrong said.
Though an academic senior, Armstrong still has two seasons of football eligibility remaining. He has submitted paperwork to the NFL for a draft evaluation and will determine his future after UVA’s new coaching staff — head coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping aside after the Fenway Bowl — is in place.
Jordan also has professional aspirations, either in the States or Canada. Indeed, he almost played college ball in Canada.
It’s a long story.
A four-year quarterback at Bassett High School, Jordan signed with UVA-Wise as a running back in 2016. But playing time was sparse, and after two seasons Jordan traveled north of the border, where an uncle, former East Carolina and NFL defensive tackle DeVone Claybrooks, was head coach of the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions.
Set to play for Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Jordan came home to gather more of his belongings. That’s when Emory & Henry offensive coordinator Kamden BeCraft reached out.
“Just for jokes, I went on a visit,” Jordan said. “I didn’t even know where Emory & Henry was.”
Jordan liked what he saw — the Wasps have top-shelf Division III facilities — and heard from BeCraft and head coach Curt Newsome. Then COVID hit, scrubbing E&H’s fall 2020 season.
During the Wasps’ abbreviated spring of 2021 schedule, Newsome caught a glimpse of Jordan’s talent. In a victory over Southern Virginia, Jordan scored on a 3-yard run, 17-yard reception and 85-yard kickoff return.
Still, with University of Richmond transfer Grayson Overstreet entrenched as the No. 1 running back, and with a newborn son to care for, Jordan was undecided on playing this fall. But when a summer foot injury shelved Overstreet for the season, Jordan was back in.
“My body’s been in tip-top shape just waiting to go,” he said, “but mentally it’s been a drain on me. I was ready to hang up my cleats. I kind of thought it was over with until Coach Newsome called me over the summer. This year I just played with a chip on my shoulder because of how things had gone, just the whole journey itself.”
E&H rode Jordan to a 6-4 record — the losses were by a combined eight points. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior set single-season Wasp records for carries (28.5 per game), rushing yards (1,853) and rushing touchdowns (25).
Jordan ran for a school-record five scores in a rout of Guilford and a career-best 254 yards in a setback at Randolph-Macon.
“I don’t think any of us anticipated the season going this well,” Jordan said. “Grayson went down. ... It just happened. I was just playing ball, and the next thing you know the numbers added up. ... It’s just one of those things, you look at it and say, ‘Wow, I actually did that.’”
Newsome and Claybrooks are mining their NFL and CFL contacts, sharing video of Jordan’s games and hoping to arrange in-person workouts.
“It was remarkable what he did,” Newsome said. “Tough runner, plenty of speed, he’s the whole package.”
Mendenhall views Armstrong through the same lens.
“I don’t know what the criteria is for any of the awards," he said, "but it if it goes to who is making the biggest impact on their team, Brennan Armstrong is amazing to me, and I don’t think there is anyone better.”
