Teel: UVA's Brennan Armstrong, Emory & Henry's Devontae Jordan took contrasting paths to top state awards

During the Wasps’ abbreviated spring of 2021 schedule, Newsome caught a glimpse of Jordan’s talent. In a victory over Southern Virginia, Jordan scored on a 3-yard run, 17-yard reception and 85-yard kickoff return.

Still, with University of Richmond transfer Grayson Overstreet entrenched as the No. 1 running back, and with a newborn son to care for, Jordan was undecided on playing this fall. But when a summer foot injury shelved Overstreet for the season, Jordan was back in.

“My body’s been in tip-top shape just waiting to go,” he said, “but mentally it’s been a drain on me. I was ready to hang up my cleats. I kind of thought it was over with until Coach Newsome called me over the summer. This year I just played with a chip on my shoulder because of how things had gone, just the whole journey itself.”

E&H rode Jordan to a 6-4 record — the losses were by a combined eight points. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior set single-season Wasp records for carries (28.5 per game), rushing yards (1,853) and rushing touchdowns (25).

Jordan ran for a school-record five scores in a rout of Guilford and a career-best 254 yards in a setback at Randolph-Macon.