Teel: UVA's center tandem of Shedrick and Caffaro shines again in upset of Duke

All Shedrick and Caffaro did against Duke was combine for 24 points and 12 boards. Moreover, they made 11 of 14 shots and saddled Williams with foul trouble.

“Kadin kind of grew up again today before our very eyes,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.

Shedrick was the rock, scoring a career-best 16 points on 8 of 8 from the field, but Caffaro’s eight points and six rebounds in only 16 minutes were clutch, too. Indeed, Caffaro and Beekman led the Cavaliers in plus-minus at plus-9.

“I think it helps us a lot,” Shedrick said of the tandem. “Papi brings physicality and strength. I bring more athleticism.”

Caffaro and Shedrick have teamed for at least 13 points in seven consecutive games and at least eight rebounds in nine straight outings. That rebounding streak dates to a Jan. 8 loss at UNC, where they combined for two points and two boards in a 74-58 loss.

“You can’t play the game without a level of physicality and toughness,” Bennett said.

The Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 ACC) were all that and then some in upsetting the No. 7 Blue Devils (19-4, 9-3).