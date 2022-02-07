Teel: UVA's center tandem of Shedrick and Caffaro shines again in upset of Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — So many moments, so many angles, so many essential characters. Where best to focus when assessing Virginia’s 69-68 road conquest of Duke on Monday?
Reece Beekman’s cold-blooded 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and Paolo Banchero lunging at him? Beekman’s backcourt theft from Jeremy Roach and subsequent tying layup inside of two minutes?
Or how about Kihei Clark assisting on nine UVA buckets, including Beekman’s game-winner, and forcing a held ball with Theo John with 7.2 seconds left and the possession arrow pointing the Cavaliers’ way? Better yet, what about Jayden Gardner’s blanketing defense of Banchero?
We’ll touch on all those components later. But first, let’s dive into the continued emergence of Kadin Shedrick and Francicso Caffaro, Virginia’s low-post tandem.
To grasp the scope of their challenge Monday, rewind to Saturday at North Carolina, where Duke not only dismantled the Tar Heels by 20, but also ended Armando Bacot’s 13-game run of double-doubles, the third-longest such streak in program history.
Led by 7-foot-1 Mark Williams, the Blue Devils array of bigs limited Bacot to a season-low five rebounds, only one on the offensive end, less than half his ACC-best average of 12.3. They also harassed him into 4-of-10 shooting.
All Shedrick and Caffaro did against Duke was combine for 24 points and 12 boards. Moreover, they made 11 of 14 shots and saddled Williams with foul trouble.
“Kadin kind of grew up again today before our very eyes,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.
Shedrick was the rock, scoring a career-best 16 points on 8 of 8 from the field, but Caffaro’s eight points and six rebounds in only 16 minutes were clutch, too. Indeed, Caffaro and Beekman led the Cavaliers in plus-minus at plus-9.
“I think it helps us a lot,” Shedrick said of the tandem. “Papi brings physicality and strength. I bring more athleticism.”
Caffaro and Shedrick have teamed for at least 13 points in seven consecutive games and at least eight rebounds in nine straight outings. That rebounding streak dates to a Jan. 8 loss at UNC, where they combined for two points and two boards in a 74-58 loss.
“You can’t play the game without a level of physicality and toughness,” Bennett said.
The Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 ACC) were all that and then some in upsetting the No. 7 Blue Devils (19-4, 9-3).
Now upset is among the most misused words in sports. An unranked team defeating a ranked opponent does not always qualify. Timing matters. Venue matters.
But make no mistake, this was an upset.
How good had Duke been since a 2-point home loss to Miami in early January?
Well, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and North Carolina were a combined 32-0 at home before encountering the Blue Devils. Duke won those road games by 12, 14 and 20 points, respectively.
Yes, the Blue Devils lost by a point at Florida State in mid-January, but that was before injuries decimated the Seminoles. Duke was clearly playing the ACC’s best basketball, and the Cavaliers closed Monday as 11½-point underdogs, a rare lack of faith in Bennett’s crew from the betting public.
Indeed, the last time they were such large pups was the 2011 regular-season finale at Maryland, where as 12-point beagles they won by 14.
Monday featured far more tension, and with Cameron Indoor Stadium ear-splitting as usual, Virginia had every opportunity to wilt.
Never happened.
The Cavaliers committed a meager five turnovers while forcing 15. They scored 20 points off those Duke mistakes, outscored the Blue Devils in the paint 52-28 and, most shockingly, had 10 fast-break points to Duke’s one (a made free throw after a foul in transition).
Saturday at Carolina, Duke led by at least 10 points for the final 36-plus minutes. Monday at home, the Blue Devils never led by more than three as Virginia owned the advantage for 31 of 40 minutes.
Credit Beekman, whose final shot came with the 6-foot-10 Banchero flying at him. Credit Clark for forcing a held ball against an opponent, John, who’s 11 inches taller and 70 pounds heavier.
And absolutely applaud Gardner, and not just for his team-highs of 17 points and eight rebounds. With help from teammates, especially Shedrick in baseline traps, he limited Banchero to a season-low nine points, barely half his 17.5 average, none in the second half. In fact, Banchero’s only second-half shot was a prayer at the horn that went unanswered.
“Hopefully we grew up in this game,” Bennett said.
Continued exceptional play from Caffaro and Shedrick, and Virginia may overcome its early season struggles and grow into an NCAA tournament team.
“We finally got the lead and had an opportunity,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “but they’re good, and what my guys don’t understand is that these teams are fighting for NCAA bids. Virginia has such a rich tradition — they’re an outstanding program — and they [played] really well.”
