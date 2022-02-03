Teel: UVA's Elliott, Hokies' Pry, Duke's Elko not clamoring for College Football Playoff expansion

As a Clemson assistant coach, Tony Elliott competed in six consecutive College Football Playoffs, witnessing the extended seasons’ toll on athletes. As a Penn State assistant, Brent Pry yearned for a CFP opportunity, and in 2016, the Nittany Lions were enticingly close.
Those contrasting experiences, plus their new head-coaching positions at Virginia and Virginia Tech, respectively, make Elliott and Pry intriguing voices as the sport considers tripling the playoff field from four teams to 12.
Both appreciate the current CFP expansion debate — Elliott is more engaged on the topic — but neither advocates immediate change, echoing the stance ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has staked out for the entire conference.
While other leagues, most publicly the SEC, Big 12 and American Athletic, support a 12-team CFP starting with the 2024 season, Phillips and the ACC prefer to wait at least two years, until the end of the original playoff contract.
Conference officials want detailed answers on how a longer season would affect players’ health and safety — excluding 2020’s pandemic-shortened schedule, 11 of 12 CFP finalists have played 15 games. They also want to review the entire college football calendar and move closer to resolution on the NCAA’s current restructuring.
“Fifteen games is a long season,” Elliott said, “especially when you start at the end of July. You don’t play preseason games, but you’re still practicing and preparing. So it’s the equivalent of two to three additional games ... [and] you’re talking about adding to that. ...
“So, I think it’s a noble idea to give more teams an opportunity to be able to get into the playoff. I want it to be done in a way that if it is done, it doesn’t diminish the importance of every single game and that’s what’s so beautiful in my opinion about college football. Every single game matters.”
During Elliott’s coaching tenure at Clemson, his alma mater, the Tigers reached six straight CFPs, from 2015-20. They made the final in four of those years, extending their season to 15 games.
Penn State has never reached the playoff, but had the field been 12 teams, the Nittany Lions would have earned four straight appearances, from 2016-19. They won the 2016 Big Ten championship with an 11-2 record and finished fifth in the CFP rankings, one spot out of the semifinals and two spots behind 11-1 Ohio State, a Big Ten East Division rival they defeated during the regular season.
“I haven’t put a lot of thought into [playoff expansion],” Pry said. “... I know when I was at Penn State and we finished fifth, I was pretty upset that we didn’t have the opportunity. I felt like we were certainly one of the better teams in the country. ... I think [expansion is] certainly worth the discussion.”
New Duke coach Mike Elko has experience similar to Pry’s. He was on the staff at Texas A&M in 2020, when the Aggies lost only to eventual national champion Alabama and finished fifth in the playoff rankings.
“We’ve got a lot of things in college football right now that aren’t necessarily working the right way,” Elko said, “whether it’s the transfer portal, whether it’s the recruiting calendar, whether it’s player safety and welfare.
“I think there’s a lot of other things we need to address before we worry about how many teams are in the playoff. And then once we get those things addressed, then I think maybe it’s a natural time for expansion to be talked about.”
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and American Athletic commissioner Mike Aresco have theorized that adopting NFL timing rules — college football stops the clock for several seconds after each first down, while the NFL does not — could reduce the number of snaps in a college season enough to compensate for the additional game(s) some CFP teams would play in a 12-team model.
They may be on to something.
For example, the average number of offensive snaps for this season’s three CFP games and the four other bowls managed by the CFP was 144.4. The average snaps for the NFL’s four conference semifinals and two conference finals was 123.2.
Multiply that disparity of 21.2 snaps per game over a 12-game regular season and you get 254.4. Nearly two games’ worth.
That doesn’t account for the grind of additional practices or the ACC’s concerns about infringing on the academic calendar. But changing college football’s timing rules certainly would be a reasonable start.
“So, there’s a lot of things I’m in favor of,” Elliott said, “but I also have some reservations and I want to see it done the right way because at the end of the day, they’re still student athletes, and it’s still a collegiate model. So I want to make sure you don’t lose sight of the integrity of the collegiate model as you expand and add all these other things.
“As we all know in our lives, as you add things, you need to take away, and so if you’re going to add, I want to see what’s going to be taken away.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel