Teel: UVA's Elliott, Hokies' Pry, Duke's Elko not clamoring for College Football Playoff expansion

“Fifteen games is a long season,” Elliott said, “especially when you start at the end of July. You don’t play preseason games, but you’re still practicing and preparing. So it’s the equivalent of two to three additional games ... [and] you’re talking about adding to that. ...

“So, I think it’s a noble idea to give more teams an opportunity to be able to get into the playoff. I want it to be done in a way that if it is done, it doesn’t diminish the importance of every single game and that’s what’s so beautiful in my opinion about college football. Every single game matters.”

During Elliott’s coaching tenure at Clemson, his alma mater, the Tigers reached six straight CFPs, from 2015-20. They made the final in four of those years, extending their season to 15 games.

Penn State has never reached the playoff, but had the field been 12 teams, the Nittany Lions would have earned four straight appearances, from 2016-19. They won the 2016 Big Ten championship with an 11-2 record and finished fifth in the CFP rankings, one spot out of the semifinals and two spots behind 11-1 Ohio State, a Big Ten East Division rival they defeated during the regular season.