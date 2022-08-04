Teel: UVA's Elliott relies on 'living, breathing examples of what it means to be a Cavalier'

As a Clemson receiver 20-plus years ago, Tony Elliott seldom encountered the program’s history. Oh, he heard about celebrated Tigers such as Perry Tuttle, Rodney Williams and Refrigerator Perry. But he rarely saw them.

Then Dabo Swinney took over the program midway through the 2008 season. His staff quickly teemed with Clemson alums such as Elliott and Jeff Davis, who in turn prioritized outreach to former players, who in turn flocked back to campus.

As Elliott approaches his first season as Virginia’s head coach, this is one tenet he has co-opted from Swinney: Embrace the program’s heritage and make everyone linked to Cavaliers football feel welcome.

Though basic, the concept often goes neglected by head coaches inundated with administrative chores. Not Elliott.

He retained UVA graduates Marques Hagans and Clint Sintim from Bronco Mendenhall’s staff of assistant coaches, promoting Hagans to associate head coach. He hired former Cavaliers All-American Chris Slade as defensive ends coach and connected with as many football alums as possible.

“It’s not about me wanting anything from them other than their presence,” Elliott said. “I want that tie to the past, that tradition, so I can connect the players to it. ... For me, it’s about living, breathing examples, and those guys are living, breathing examples of what it means to be a Cavalier.”

Slade, Hagans, Sintim and fundraiser Shawn Moore are daily staples at UVA, and each knows first-hand the program’s potential.

Moore at quarterback and Slade at defensive end were linchpins of the 1989 ACC champions and ’90 team that ascended to No. 1 in the polls.

A quarterback and receiver, Hagans played on the 2002-05 squads that combined to win 32 games, UVA’s best four-season stretch in the last 25 years.

Sintim started at linebacker in 2007, when the Cavaliers finished 9-4 and ranked 16th nationally in scoring defense.

“I walked a lot of the same halls, a lot of the same buildings, same places around Charlottesville,” Slade said. “[Players] do want to hear some of the stories, and they do want to know about the history of the program, because I was a part of some really good teams and around a lot of really good players.”

But it’s been 30 years since Slade wore a UVA uniform and more than a decade since Hagans and Sintim played collegiately. The ACC has expanded, college football success has become more essential to department finances, and the Cavaliers have declined.

The school has broken ground on a football support complex, but for too long the program’s infrastructure lagged behind. Despite the 2019 ACC Coastal Division title, earned with a rare victory over Virginia Tech, and subsequent Orange Bowl invitation, the won-loss record and recruiting have been sub-par.

“I have high belief as far as where this thing can go,” Sintim said. “I think it’s because of the messaging, the leadership and the buy-in I’ve seen. ... What [Coach Elliott] has been able to implement here in this short time, and for our players to see that and buy in, I think if we stay committed to it and follow him, we have an opportunity to be special.

“Now will it be this year? I don’t know that. But I think long-term under Coach Elliott we have a chance to do something really special.”

Clemson was languishing similarly when Elliott joined the staff in 2011, Swinney’s third full season in charge. The Tigers had not won the ACC since 1991 and were falling behind state rival South Carolina, then coached by Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier.

Since, they’ve earned seven ACC titles, reached six College Football Playoffs and won two national championships. No one expects such dominance from Virginia, but Elliott’s credentials and personality have created an early vibe that was lacking when Mendenhall arrived in 2016.

Please don’t misunderstand. After 99 victories in 11 seasons as Brigham Young’s head coach, Mendenhall’s chops were unquestioned. But his Western roots and quirky ways tempered the enthusiasm.

Entering his 12th season on staff, Hagans also senses the buzz. Moreover, he wants to prove the wisdom of Elliott’s decision to retain him.

“I almost feel like a little kid again,” Hagans said. “... I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder.”

As a former walk-on, Elliott knows all about chips, shoulders and proving he belongs. Now running a program for the first time, he confronts a similar crossroads.

Wisely, he’s relying on those with the most institutional knowledge.

“It’s been really helpful to have those guys to bounce ideas off of,” Elliott said, “because this is such a unique place, which makes it so special. There’s a lot of tradition and a lot of history, and I want the players to know that, too. I think when you see Marques, when you see Clint and when you see Chris, they have a lot of pride in this institution.