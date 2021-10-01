Teel: UVA's first encounter with late-game drama this season produces victory at Miami

Remember when Miami thrashed No. 3 Notre Dame in November 2017 and entered the regular-season finale undefeated? Finally, the vintage Hurricanes truly were back.

Except they weren’t.

Through five head coaches, Miami has displayed an unusual capacity for, by program standards, underachieving in the 20 years since its fifth, and most recent, national championship.

This season has been no different. The Hurricanes debuted at No. 14 in the Associated Press poll, only to be non-competitive in a 44-13 opening loss to top-ranked Alabama.

Since the Crimson Tide has that effect on opponents, many were quick to excuse Miami’s performance. But then came a 25-23 victory over Appalachian State and a 38-17 home setback to undefeated Michigan State.

Four times Thursday the Hurricanes trailed by two scores. Four times another lopsided defeat seemed possible, if not probable.

But Miami countered on each occasion, with some help from Virginia.

For the first time since 2004, each of the Cavaliers’ first four games this season was decided by at least 20 points. How would they respond in a pinch?