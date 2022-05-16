Teel: UVA's Lee Dudley leads athletes suggesting ACC schools provide more resources for mental health

Early in the second quarter of Virginia’s 2019 football game at North Carolina, Cavaliers long snapper Lee Dudley compromised a field goal attempt with a low snap. But holder Nash Griffin adjusted, Brian Delaney made the 21-yard kick, and UVA won by a touchdown.

Still, some folks on Twitter chided Dudley.

“I’m like, ‘Come on, give me a break,’” he said.

Imagine then, the venom aimed at the quarterback who throws a game-changing interception, the closer who yields a walk-off home run or the basketball player who misses the last shot. Imagine the stress that creates for young athletes attempting to balance their sport with the academic rigors and social transitions inherent in college.

Those pressures, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, are why Dudley and two other members of the ACC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, N.C. State women’s soccer midfielder Jaiden Thomas and Georgia Tech pitcher Ben King, attended the conference’s spring meetings last week to lobby administrators for additional mental health resources.

And following the recent suicides of athletes at schools such as James Madison, Stanford and Wisconsin, Dudley and his peers found a rapt audience.

“Mental health and welfare, and health and safety on the field, we didn’t talk about that 10 or 15 years ago,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said. “We just didn’t.”

Dudley, who grew up in Richmond and attended Woodberry Forest School near Charlottesville, chairs the conference’s SAAC. He views mental health as “a national crisis” for college athletics and applauded officials from across the ACC for their efforts.

“The administrators want to hear from us,” Dudley said, “and they’re very open to our [suggestions]. ... They were telling us, ‘Guys, please be honest with us. We don’t want to hear just pleasantries. We want to hear feedback.’”

The advocacy came naturally to Dudley. An aspiring United States diplomat, he’s graduating this weekend from UVA’s Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and will compete in 2022 while pursuing a master’s from the School of Education and Human Development.

Dudley outlined the common-sense and innovative suggestions the SAAC members relayed to the conference’s 15 schools:

# Hire more sports psychologists. If athletic departments can afford arrays of scouts and analysts in their football programs, or any other number of luxuries, surely they can fund additional personnel to address mental health.

Toward that aim, Dudley said Virginia plans to add a third sports psychologist.

# Double down on efforts to educate athletes about available resources “because a lot of student-athletes don’t know how to contact the sports psychologists at their respective schools,” Dudley said. “[Or], they know their office is on the third floor, but ... feel a stigma of just going up and talking to them, or being seen walking down the hallway.”

To foster more confidential interaction, Dudley’s group recommended displaying QR codes throughout facilities that give athletes information on how to access mental health resources.

# Offer group sessions so those seeking help realize they aren’t unique and can interact with peers experiencing similar challenges.

“I brought up that right now it just seems that mental health is a conversation that happens in rooms with closed doors,” N.C. State’s Thomas said. “Everyone’s just trying to navigate: How do we talk about this? How do we bring this up?

“I think just the best thing you can do is open those doors, talk about it around student-athletes, really get it out in the media, make sure that student-athletes know we’re there for you. We see you, we hear you, you matter. Just making sure that they know that mental health isn’t something that they need to hide and shy away from.”

The ugliness, pettiness and ignorance replete on social media have been well-documented, but among the blessings of platforms such as Twitter and Instagram is they can become a haven for groups celebrating, grieving or venting.

Such was the case recently when JMU softball catcher Lauren Bernett, Stanford soccer goalie Katie Meyer and Wisconsin track athlete Sarah Shulze took their own lives. Young people from across the country gathered on social media to share memories and worries.

“It was devastating,” Thomas said. “My whole team had conversations about it, just making sure that we all knew we’re there for each other. ... It does blow up, and everyone does know about it and talk about it. It does affect all of us. ...

“When something like that happens, it affects every school in that sport and even sports outside of it.”

The spring meetings, where during down time Dudley wrote his foreign policy thesis on nuclear proliferation and energy independence, reminded him of a lesson he learned from former UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall.

“Feedback is a gift, both the good and the bad,” Dudley said. “So the administrators are open to anything we have to say, because at the end of the day that’s how you improve as a conference and at each institution, is from that feedback. ...

“As student-athletes, we’re expected to be like warriors, if you will. You go through so much on a daily basis, but being able to be vulnerable and have those meaningful conversations with people that you trust and love I think is really important to solving this problem.”