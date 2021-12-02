Teel: UVA's Mendenhall exits in character, guided by faith and principles

“There was a sense of clarity to me,” Mendenhall said, “that I needed to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent, with my wife as a partner, our future and the next chapter of our lives.”

His players and staff, of course, were shocked. But Mendenhall shared his rationale as eloquently and honestly as possible.

“It’s nothing they did,” he said of his players. “I love them. And trying to then say, ‘How could I add more impact to the world maybe after a refresh, a recalibration?’ And it’s not sustainable, this pace as a college football coach and a head coach for that many years, and if you want to do it right, not just winning — but if you want amazing academics and to really build great people, if you really want amazing character, if you really want to teach values, if you really want service to happen, that’s harder rather than easier. And I want all of that.”

This refusal to accept anything less from himself led Mendenhall to walk away, and while not directly responsible, there’s no denying his apprehension over name, image and likeness compensation for athletes and the transfer portal.

For better or worse, he has been unable to square his values with these chaotic times in college sports, and keeping in character, he never masked that inability.