Teel: UVA's Mendenhall exits in character, guided by faith and principles

This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was never going to betray his team with energy he deemed less than full throttle.
So while the precise timing of Thursday’s resignation was somewhat surprising, the abruptness of Mendenhall’s decision, the unyielding principles and abiding faith that informed his thinking, and the incurable transparency of his explanation were Bronco Mendenhall to the core.
Indeed, it was entirely predictable and appropriate that Mendenhall began contemplating this move Sunday — not because it was the morning after UVA’s loss to Virginia Tech, because Sunday is a day Mendenhall, a devout Mormon with multigenerational ties to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, reserves for worship and reflection.
“That’s exactly where it started,” Mendenhall said of Sunday. “And I believe I have a Father in heaven. I believe if I live and really try to connect, I can receive direction and promptings. Now it takes courage to act on those and faith. And most every decision that’s been positive in my life has been when I’ve listened. And most of the time the natural part of me says, ‘No, don’t do that.’ But inside I know that’s what I’m supposed to do. ...
“My belief governs everything. My belief governs the principles, and the principles govern the choices. Where else would I start than what I think governs all? ... And I tried different things in a few number of days and different paths that I thought might address [this] another way. And it did not feel right. And I was not at peace. As I returned to my initial thought, it was very clear.”
But why now? Mendenhall has coached Virginia for six seasons, steering the Cavaliers to bowl eligibility the past five and to their first ACC Coastal Division championship, in 2019. Yes, this regular season ended with a four-game losing streak and a pedestrian 6-6 record, and yes many fans were irritated, angered even, by the setback to the Hokies.
Yet there’s still much to like about the program and Mendenhall’s stewardship. His players thrived, on and off the field, under his atypical leadership. They pushed themselves, and one another, beyond perceived limits.
As Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement, “He is more than a football coach, and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.”
No doubt, so again, why now? Why give up the head-coaching pulpit he has graced for 17 years, the first 11 at Brigham Young?
Several reasons.
Mendenhall is 55, and he does not consider coaching his ultimate calling. Moreover, he and his wife of 25 years, Holly, just became empty-nesters — they have three sons — and Mendenhall wants to devote more time to their relationship than to football.
His separation from the sport could be permanent, or not, but after a week of deliberation and prayer, he determined that family trumped football.
“There was a sense of clarity to me,” Mendenhall said, “that I needed to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent, with my wife as a partner, our future and the next chapter of our lives.”
His players and staff, of course, were shocked. But Mendenhall shared his rationale as eloquently and honestly as possible.
“It’s nothing they did,” he said of his players. “I love them. And trying to then say, ‘How could I add more impact to the world maybe after a refresh, a recalibration?’ And it’s not sustainable, this pace as a college football coach and a head coach for that many years, and if you want to do it right, not just winning — but if you want amazing academics and to really build great people, if you really want amazing character, if you really want to teach values, if you really want service to happen, that’s harder rather than easier. And I want all of that.”
This refusal to accept anything less from himself led Mendenhall to walk away, and while not directly responsible, there’s no denying his apprehension over name, image and likeness compensation for athletes and the transfer portal.
For better or worse, he has been unable to square his values with these chaotic times in college sports, and keeping in character, he never masked that inability.
“I remember saying along the way that I would like the end of my life to add so much value that people forgot I was a football coach,” Mendenhall said. “And they’d have to go back and look it up: ‘Oh, wait that guy, he coached football at some point.’
“I’ve tried to add that value at the same time through football. But I would love for the next part to be helpful to others, impactful to others, inspiring to others, to do things of real value and substance.”
Might that eventually lead him back to football? Might he eventually conclude that football is his most effective platform? Mendenhall doesn’t know but wisely isn’t closing the door.
What he knows is, “there’s something. And I’m going to find it.”
Wish him Godspeed.
