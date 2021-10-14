Teel: UVA's recent escapes reminiscent of 2007 'Cardiac Cavs'

No, they don’t, witness the Cavaliers’ first four outings this season, each of which was decided by at least 20 points. But dramatic finishes can be invaluable to a team’s growth, forging trust, confidence and tenacity.

Winning such games doesn’t vaccinate you against future disappointment — the other team has scholarship players, too — but it certainly improves your odds the next time final-minute tension arises.

Which brings us back to 2007, Al Groh’s seventh season as UVA’s coach.

Projected to finish fourth among six Coastal Division teams, the Cavaliers opened with a grim 20-point setback at Wyoming. They rebounded with a routine home victory over Duke, and then everything went haywire.

Seven of Virginia’s next eight games were decided by five points or less. The Cavaliers prevailed in six of them.

They won three games by one point, contests in which neither team scored more than 18. They won a pair of games by two points and routed — wink, wink, — Georgia Tech by five.