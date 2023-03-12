VCU had zero margin for error Sunday, and head-to-head ACC results, times three, do not matter. Those are the primary takeaways in our little corner of paradise from the NCAA basketball tournament bracket.

Unveiled Sunday, the 68-team field includes multiple teams from the state for the 14th consecutive time in Atlantic 10 tournament champion VCU and Virginia. For the second straight season, only five ACC squads were selected: the league’s fewest since expanding to 15 members in 2013.

Few teams have appeared more NCAA-worthy in the season’s back half than Mike Rhoades’ Rams (27-7). Their 68-56 victory over Dayton in Sunday’s A-10 title game extended the nation’s sixth-longest winning streak to nine games and makes them 22-3 since early December.

Led by Ace Baldwin, Jalen DeLoach and Jamir Watkins, VCU staged a basketball clinic in the second half Sunday. Down by 11 points early in the period, the Rams shot 55.6% after intermission while committing just two turnovers and pressuring Dayton into missing 19 of its final 20 shots.

But had VCU not earned the A-10’s automatic bid, it would have been relegated to the National Invitation Tournament, a fact made clear by its No. 12 seed in the West Region. The Rams face Saint Mary’s (26-7) of the West Coast Conference on Friday in Albany, New York.

You need not be a VCU fan to feel good about this bunch.

In a 2021 NCAA tournament, where everyone held their breath with each COVID-19 test, the Rams were the lone team excused from the event because of the virus. Worse yet, their demise came mere hours before their first-round game against Oregon.

VCU is the only A-10 team in the field, which is a toll of the league’s collective missteps in the non-conference. It marks the first time since 2005 that the A-10 was excluded from the at-large selections.

The same shortcoming that limited the ACC’s tournament bids also affected their seeds.

Virginia (25-7) is seeded fourth in the South Region and encounters Southern Conference champion Furman (27-7) on Thursday in Orlando. The Cavaliers lost Saturday’s ACC final to Duke in Greensboro, N.C., and, with Greensboro among the NCAA’s eight opening-weekend sites, the return of the Cavaliers and Blue Devils to the site made geographic and economic sense.

Instead, Duke, the East’s No. 5 seed, \is in Orlando, leaving Greensboro, hosting the early rounds for the 10th time, without an ACC team from North Carolina for the first time. The Blue Devils meet Summit League champ Oral Roberts, owner of the nation’s longest active winning streak at 17 games.

Miami, which shared the ACC regular-season title with Virginia, is the Midwest’s No. 5 and faces Missouri Valley champ Drake in Albany. N.C. State, No. 11 in the South, plays the Big East’s Creighton in Denver.

The final ACC team to elbow into the field was Pitt, sentenced to a First Four contest Tuesday in Dayton against Mississippi State. In other words, the Panthers, who lost a 2-point game at Miami in the regular-season finale that would have made them the ACC tournament’s No. 1 seed, were among the final four NCAA selections.

Moreover, the ACC’s North Carolina and Clemson were among the final four bypassed for the field.

A product of a weak non-conference schedule and dismal losses to Loyola of Chicago and Louisville, the Tigers’ exclusion remains unjust. At 14-6, they finished two games clear of N.C. State in the ACC standings and defeated the Wolfpack three times by a combined 65 points, most recently in the ACC tournament.

National finalists last year, the Tar Heels are the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, and Sunday night they quickly declined an NIT bid.

The vibe is quite different in Richmond and Charlottesville, where VCU and UVa have every reason to be optimistic entering their first-round NCAA games.