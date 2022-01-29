Teel: VCU completes epic road week with victory at Richmond

Williams put VCU back in front with a layup and, after missing a 3-pointer and tapping out the offensive rebound to a teammate, assisted on a KeShawn Curry bucket.

But this was far from over, and shortly after Rams point guard Ace Baldwin fouled out with 3:17 left, his first disqualification this season, the Spiders tied matters again, this time at 59 on Andre Gustavson's follow shot.

“I felt like we were just comfortable with our lineup [without Baldwin],” Williams said.

That's due, in large measure, to VCU playing sans Baldwin for the season's first eight games as he recovered from an Achilles injury. Call it the proverbial blessing is disguise, and as after the tie at 49, the Rams never allowed the Spiders to regain the lead.

Again, Williams was central.

His excuse-me bank shot and hurried 3-pointer gave VCU enough cushion as Jacob Gilyard missed a running 3-pointer at the horn off a textbook play design from UR coach Chris Mooney.

“That was impressive,” Rhoades said of Nathan Cayo's 47-foot inbounds pass to Golden, and Golden's flip to a streaking Gilyard. "That was on the money.”