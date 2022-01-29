Teel: VCU completes epic road week with victory at Richmond

The defining moments of VCU’s 2021-22 basketball journey are yet to come. Will the Rams catch Davidson in the Atlantic 10 regular-season race? Will they return to the NCAA tournament? How many more clutch plays will Vince Williams produce?
But for now, let’s focus on one certainty: In a stretch of less than 72 hours that concluded early Saturday evening at Robins Center, VCU authored its two most impressive road conquests of the season.
“Not perfect, not pretty,” Rams coach Mike Rhoades said of the victories.
No argument. But in defeating Richmond 64-62 on Saturday, VCU compounded the upbeat vibe from Wednesday, when the Rams upset No. 25 Davidson 70-68, the program’s first road win over a ranked team since 2013 at Virginia.
The NCAA tournament selection committee emphasizes teams’ performance on the road, and VCU is now 6-1 on opponents’ home courts.
Saturday was especially satisfying, and not solely because it was against a cross-town A-10 rival.
When Grant Golden made two free throws with 7:34 remaining to knot the score at 49, Richmond’s erasure of a 10-point deficit was complete. Moreover, the capacity crowd of 7,201 was roaring.
How would the Rams respond against such an experienced and crafty foe? By leaning on Williams, of course.
Williams put VCU back in front with a layup and, after missing a 3-pointer and tapping out the offensive rebound to a teammate, assisted on a KeShawn Curry bucket.
But this was far from over, and shortly after Rams point guard Ace Baldwin fouled out with 3:17 left, his first disqualification this season, the Spiders tied matters again, this time at 59 on Andre Gustavson's follow shot.
“I felt like we were just comfortable with our lineup [without Baldwin],” Williams said.
That's due, in large measure, to VCU playing sans Baldwin for the season's first eight games as he recovered from an Achilles injury. Call it the proverbial blessing is disguise, and as after the tie at 49, the Rams never allowed the Spiders to regain the lead.
Again, Williams was central.
His excuse-me bank shot and hurried 3-pointer gave VCU enough cushion as Jacob Gilyard missed a running 3-pointer at the horn off a textbook play design from UR coach Chris Mooney.
“That was impressive,” Rhoades said of Nathan Cayo's 47-foot inbounds pass to Golden, and Golden's flip to a streaking Gilyard. "That was on the money.”
Golden scored a team-high 18 points, and Gilyard had six assists and nary a turnover while playing all 40 minutes. But the Spiders (13-8, 4-4 conference) shot a meager 35.5%, missed 18 of their 22 attempts beyond the 3-point arc and committed 11 of their 13 turnovers in the first half, uncharacteristic for a team that averages only 9.5.
“That’s their blueprint and their game plan,” Mooney said of VCU's defense, “and they’re very good at it.”
Much of the credit goes to Curry, whose blanketing of UR's leading scorer, Tyler Burton, caused him to go 1 of 12 from the field. Rams sixth man Hason Ward also merits applause after matching his career-high with 14 points and adding 10 rebounds.
“When Hason brings joy to the game and just flies around, you see his potential,” Rhoades said. "... We don’t win the game without Hason Ward, without a doubt."
VCU faithful don't even want to ponder how many games the Rams would win without Williams.
His 22 points were a career-best, and his eight assists matched his career-high. Oh, and he also contributed 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal.
"Those were tough shots," Mooney understated of Williams' final two buckets, the first contested by Gilyard, the second by Gustavson.
VCU (13-6, 6-2) plays five of its next seven games at home, including a Feb. 18 rematch against Richmond, a clash that, given proximity and history, always generates some buzz.
Saturday’s encounter had some additional layers.
’Twas the Rams’ first game at Robins Center in two seasons, last year’s visit cancelled by COVID protocols. Most important, both teams arrived at this 87th reunion playing well.
The Spiders were fresh off three consecutive road victories, the most recent at Rhode Island, where they overcame a 15-point, second-half deficit. The Rams were three days removed from snapping Davidson's 15-game winning streak.
Saturday more than met its Capital City Classic moniker.
“That was a fun college basketball game," Rhoades said. "... I’m just glad I was part of it."
