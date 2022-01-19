Teel: VCU fails to close in tense setback to Atlantic 10-leading Davidson

“Ace will learn from it,” Rhoades said. “It just stinks. It’s part of the game.”

Among Division I’s 358 teams, VCU entered Tuesday’s contest No. 1 in 3-point defense at 25.0%. Meanwhile, Davidson ranked second in 3-point accuracy at 41.9%.

Strength-on-strength clashes, where something has to give, are a primary allure of sports. Which team’s forte prevails?

The Wildcats made 8 of 16 beyond the arc, but limiting them to eight attempts below their average and forcing all those turnovers were a formula for victory, especially with Vince Williams at his versatile best with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal.

So in stark contrast to Friday’s 73-53 defeat at St. Bonaventure, this fierce game, in which no one was bashful about diving for loose balls, was there for the taking in the final minutes, just as Rhoades hoped. But VCU failed to close.

How much the Rams learned from the experience will be evident next Wednesday when they travel to Davidson for a rematch.