Teel: VCU fails to close in tense setback to Atlantic 10-leading Davidson

Supremely confident and borderline defiant, KeShawn Curry is not deterred by VCU’s two-game losing streak.
“I still feel like we’re the best team in the league,” he said after the Rams’ 63-61 setback to Atlantic 10-leading Davidson on Tuesday at the Siegel Center.
Rest assured, VCU coach Mike Rhoades welcomes that attitude from his group.
“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “But you’ve got to show it between the lines. At times this year, we’ve been pretty darn good. But at times we’ve beat ourselves too much ... and that’s where we’ve got to improve here.”
As Rhoades continued, he tapped his hand on a table in the media room for emphasis.
“We’ve got to improve here in the next few weeks and take great pride in that,” he said.
Curry’s analysis notwithstanding, Davidson is the conference’s premier team to date. And it’s not especially close.
Bob McKillop’s Wildcats (15-2, 5-0) are the only A-10 team without a league defeat, and they’ve won 14 straight, Division I’s longest active streak. They’ve beaten then-No. 10 Alabama on a neutral floor and boast road conference victories at Saint Joseph’s, Richmond and, now, VCU.
In short, this is an opponent no one will relish playing in the NCAA tournament.
But for all of Davidson’s offensive efficiency, for all of its capable long-range shooters, this was a game the Rams (10-6, 3-2) should have seized.
They harassed the Wildcats into 17 turnovers, matching their season-high, and converted those takeaways into 26 points. With 6-foot-1 Ace Baldwin embracing the defensive assignment, VCU limited 6-7 Hyunjung Lee to a season-low six points, 11 below his team-best average.
Offensively, the Rams shot 45.3% overall, 52% after intermission, and assisted on 18 of 24 baskets.
“That means we’re playing the right way,” Rhoades said of the assist ratio.
But after rallying from a 10-point deficit to lead 59-53 with five minutes remaining, VCU went scoreless on seven consecutive possessions, a defining stretch in which Davidson scored nine points. Moreover, the Rams had two defensive lapses that led to an open 3-pointer and uncontested dunk, both by Luka Brajkovic (game-high 19 points).
Curry’s driving layup under duress appeared to stem the bleeding, but officials ruled he charged into Foster Loyer, an iffy call at best that Rhoades called “a huge swing.”
But Rhoades acknowledged the harsh reality that VCU caused its own demise.
Two lane violations on missed Davidson free throws, one each by Marcus Tsohonis and Jalen DeLoach, cost the Rams two precious points. Hason Ward and Levi Stockard III missed several point-blank shots they needed to convert.
“I thought that was the biggest thing,” Rhoades said of failing to finish at the rim. “... We were off-balance. We didn’t attack defenders. We avoided defenders. You can’t be an avoidance finisher.”
Conversely, after Lee missed the back half of a bonus free throw with 10.1 seconds remaining, Baldwin was too aggressive, driving wildly to the basket, hoping to draw a foul. Neither his initial shot nor follow was close.
Having the ball in Baldwin’s hands and electing not to call timeout certainly were the right strategies. The Rams had been effective in transition, and Baldwin had been exceptional with seven assists, five steals and nary a turnover in 38-plus minutes.
He just tried to do too much on the final possession, a mistake even the best players make.
“Ace will learn from it,” Rhoades said. “It just stinks. It’s part of the game.”
Among Division I’s 358 teams, VCU entered Tuesday’s contest No. 1 in 3-point defense at 25.0%. Meanwhile, Davidson ranked second in 3-point accuracy at 41.9%.
Strength-on-strength clashes, where something has to give, are a primary allure of sports. Which team’s forte prevails?
The Wildcats made 8 of 16 beyond the arc, but limiting them to eight attempts below their average and forcing all those turnovers were a formula for victory, especially with Vince Williams at his versatile best with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
So in stark contrast to Friday’s 73-53 defeat at St. Bonaventure, this fierce game, in which no one was bashful about diving for loose balls, was there for the taking in the final minutes, just as Rhoades hoped. But VCU failed to close.
How much the Rams learned from the experience will be evident next Wednesday when they travel to Davidson for a rematch.
