Richmond is the only Atlantic 10 team this basketball season to win multiple games after trailing by at least 15 points. VCU wasn’t about to let the Spiders spin a trilogy Friday night at the Siegel Center.

Leading by double-digit margins throughout the second half and by as many as 24 points, the Rams completed a regular-season sweep of their Atlantic 10 neighbors, 73-58.

This is what good teams do, especially in rivalries. Get the opponent down, keep them there and don’t allow hope or drama to intervene.

“We know what we’re capable of,” said guard Jamir Watkins, exceptional off the bench with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in 26 minutes.

Indeed, when right, VCU (22-7, 13-3 A-10) is pretty darn good. Oh, the Rams remain prone to lapses that baffle coach Mike Rhoades, but Friday they reserved those for long after the outcome was settled.

Richmond’s most recent improbable comeback was Wednesday against Saint Louis, when the Spiders scored 54 second-half points and made 17 3-pointers on the night to erase a 15-point, first-half deficit. Each of those numbers was foremost to VCU’s game plan, and it showed.

Richmond (14-15, 7-9) didn’t reach 54 points Friday until less than three minutes remained, and it missed 18 of 22 attempts beyond the arc.

“That’s what makes them a good defensive team,” Spiders interim coach Peter Thomas said. “You catch what you think is open, and they close out on you real hard.”

Seven-foot center Neal Quinn and all-conference wing Tyler Burton combined for 39 points on 14-of-24 shooting, but none of their teammates managed more than 4 points, and they missed 19 of 27 shots.

“It’s not about throwing a shutout,” Rhoades said. “It’s about making it hard [to score] all the time.”

The Rams even made it hard for Quinn and Burton. Jalen DeLoach and Brandon Johns swapped turns leaning on Quinn in the low post, and after Burton scored Richmond’s first 7 points, Nick Kern and Watkins blanked him until 14:33 was left in the game.

VCU missed 15 of its first 19 shots, most from point-blank range, and fell behind 17-11. But the Rams made 11 of their next 18, fueling a 26-6 binge that sent them to halftime with a 37-23 lead.

“I thought we were in control,” Thomas said.

Ace Baldwin made sure otherwise. He scored a team-high 18 points, recorded four steals and passed for eight assists, the highlight a lob to a soaring Tobi Lawal for a dunk.

Assured of a double-bye into the Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals, the Rams next week continue their chase of an outright conference regular-season title. They host third-place Saint Louis on Tuesday and close the league schedule at sixth-place George Washington on Saturday.

Courtesy of Baldwin’s career-best 37 points, VCU won at Saint Louis earlier this month. The Rams have yet to face GW this season.

Gifted as Baldwin is, it’s often the supporting cast that keys this young bunch.

DeLoach hasn’t missed a beat in the three games since he sprained his left knee in a victory at Rhode Island. He has subsequently scored 40 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, production he needs to continue if this is to be a memorable March on Broad Street.

Watkins’ performance was reminiscent of January at the Robins Center, where his game-highs of 15 points and 10 rebounds ignited VCU’s 74-62 victory.

“This is only his second year of college basketball,” Rhoades said of Watkins, who missed last season with a knee injury. “We’ve got to remember that. ... But you talk about a high ceiling.”

The A-10 leading Rams have a high ceiling as well, one they’ll need to reach at the conference tournament in New York if they’re to make the NCAA tournament.

“Brooklyn, we’re going to be ready,” DeLoach said, “for sure.”

