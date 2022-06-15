Teel: VCU, Richmond ending series versus ODU a reminder that few college rivalries are sacred

VCU’s basketball victory at Old Dominion last December attracted the Monarchs’ largest home crowd of the season. Eight days later, Richmond’s home win over ODU drew the Spiders’ second-largest gate of 2021-22, surpassed only by their intra-city matchup against the Rams.

No surprise. Given the programs’ history and quality, Richmond-ODU and VCU-ODU have long engaged fans and produced compelling games.

Not next season. The Rams and Spiders have elected to exclude the Monarchs from their respective non-conference schedules, decisions sure to dishearten us traditionalists, not to mention ODU, but a reminder that precious few rivalries in college sports are sacred.

Two points worth mentioning before delving into specifics:

Best I can tell, there was no collusion between Atlantic 10 members VCU and Richmond to ditch ODU, which next month shifts from Conference USA to the Sun Belt. These were independent choices made for varying reasons.

Also, the two series were not paused because of any tension with the Monarchs. The coaches — VCU’s Mike Rhoades, Richmond’s Chris Mooney and ODU’s Jeff Jones — respect one another, and while coaching at American University, Jones worked with Rams athletic director Ed McLaughlin.

Mooney arrived at UR in 2005 and, except for the COVID-mangled 2020-21 season, has scheduled ODU every year in the non-conference, winning 9 of 16 games. The programs didn’t play one another in the four seasons following the Spiders’ 2001 exit from the Colonial Athletic Association to the A-10, but had met at least once in each of the prior 16 years.

With senior-laden rosters in the past two seasons, Mooney crafted ambitious non-conference schedules designed to enhance Richmond’s standing in the NET rankings and position it for a potential at-large NCAA tournament bid. With a less-experienced group in 2022-23, he’s dialing it back.

“Overall,” Mooney said Tuesday, “the idea or the intent of having a high NET rating and a high strength of schedule is important, but that didn’t make this decision [regarding ODU] for us.”

Still, there’s no doubt that scheduling ODU has become riskier for Richmond and VCU.

In the four seasons that the NCAA has employed the NET, the Monarchs have cracked the top 100 only in 2019, when they won the C-USA tournament to earn an NCAA bid. Their average ranking in three subsequent years is No. 170.

That’s no man’s land for prospective non-conference opponents such as the Spiders and Rams, who prefer to schedule either top-100 foes (home and away), or bottom-feeders below 250 that they’re virtually certain to beat (home only). Coin-flip games versus teams in the 150-250 range offer minimal upside and considerable downside to your NCAA tournament credentials.

Compounding the matter, the Monarchs’ new league, the Sun Belt, has yet to produce a top-100 NET team. Conference USA has churned out 12, an average of three per season.

If Sun Belt basketball continues to languish, ODU’s challenge to improve its recent NET rankings becomes exponentially more difficult.

As The Times-Dispatch’s John O’Connor has reported, Richmond next season will host Bucknell, Drake, Northern Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson, with road tests at Charleston and Toledo, a collection that could thread the aforementioned top-100/below-250 needle.

Drake, Northern Iowa and Toledo were top-100 NET teams last season; Bucknell and Fairleigh Dickinson were among the bottom 30 of Division I’s 358 squads. Charleston was the lone ‘tweener at No. 144.

The Spiders’ highest-profile non-conference dates will be in the Empire Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where the field also includes Syracuse, St. John’s and Temple. That trio’s NET ratings ranged from No. 64 to No. 111.

With the series rotation, Richmond would have played at ODU in 2022-23, but Mooney said that instead the Spiders will host VMI and William & Mary, programs they have not faced since 2016 and ’14, respectively. The Keydets finished last season No. 175 on the NET, the Tribe No. 339.

“We always very much want to play in-state teams,” Mooney said, “especially programs like Old Dominion that traditionally have been so good. They have a great venue. We’ve had very good crowds, so I would assume we’ll get back to establishing a series.”

Speaking to the T-D’s Wayne Epps, Rhoades was less committal about even occasional games against ODU, an opponent VCU has faced more than any other (97 meetings) and at least once in 45 consecutive seasons.

“We doing it to look after our program,” Rhoades said of dropping the Monarchs.

VCU is thus far contracted to host Navy, Northern Illinois, Radford and Morgan State, and travel to Temple. Only the Owls, No. 111 on the NET last Selection Sunday, figure to help the Rams’ NCAA cause.

Also, like Richmond, VCU is participating in a tournament at Barclays, this with Michigan, Arizona State and Pitt. The Wolverines reached the Sweet 16 last season, while the Sun Devils and Panthers finished 100th and 193rd on the NET.

Had the series continued, ODU would have played at VCU next season. The Rams owe it to their fans to land a non-conference home game of comparable appeal.