Teel: VCU riding seven-game wave and Ace Baldwin's return entering difficult portion of schedule

Relaxing on defense and freelancing on offense can become habitual, and with less than eight minutes remaining in Tuesday’s routine dusting of George Washington, an exasperated VCU coach Mike Rhoades had seen enough.

Moments earlier, Rhoades had reacted to an especially ill-advised shot with a simple, pleading question: “What are you doing?!”

And that was essentially his message during the timeout he called with 7:37 left. Yes, it’s human nature to exhale in a game you’re in no danger of losing, but the Colonials were narrowing a 29-point deficit to 15, and Rhoades wanted a return to the aggressive defense and selfless offense the Rams had exhibited earlier.

“I call that game slippage,” Rhoades said after the 84-57 victory at Siegel Center. “We had too much game slippage.”

The time for game slippage is over.

In winning its last seven games, VCU (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10) has feasted on a relatively tame portion of the schedule. Indeed, of those seven opponents, only Dayton and Jacksonville State are among the top 175 teams in the NET rankings used by the NCAA.

Now the competition ratchets up — in a large way.