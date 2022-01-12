Teel: VCU riding seven-game wave and Ace Baldwin's return entering difficult portion of schedule

Relaxing on defense and freelancing on offense can become habitual, and with less than eight minutes remaining in Tuesday’s routine dusting of George Washington, an exasperated VCU coach Mike Rhoades had seen enough.
Moments earlier, Rhoades had reacted to an especially ill-advised shot with a simple, pleading question: “What are you doing?!”
And that was essentially his message during the timeout he called with 7:37 left. Yes, it’s human nature to exhale in a game you’re in no danger of losing, but the Colonials were narrowing a 29-point deficit to 15, and Rhoades wanted a return to the aggressive defense and selfless offense the Rams had exhibited earlier.
“I call that game slippage,” Rhoades said after the 84-57 victory at Siegel Center. “We had too much game slippage.”
The time for game slippage is over.
In winning its last seven games, VCU (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10) has feasted on a relatively tame portion of the schedule. Indeed, of those seven opponents, only Dayton and Jacksonville State are among the top 175 teams in the NET rankings used by the NCAA.
Now the competition ratchets up — in a large way.
First is a Friday date at St. Bonaventure, which returns all five starters from last season’s A-10 champions. Then the Rams come home for clashes against Davidson and Saint Joseph’s, followed by road tests at Davidson and Richmond to close the month.
VCU and Davidson (13-2, 3-0) share first place in the A-10, and the Wildcats boast a win over then-No. 10 Alabama. Richmond (10-6, 1-2) dropped its first two league games, but the Spiders are gifted offensively and will be itching for their first home encounter with their city rivals in two years — COVID scrubbed last season’s meeting at Robins Center.
This potentially defining stretch is well-timed for VCU.
Point guard Ace Baldwin is now six games into his return from an Achilles tendon injury, and Tuesday he established career-highs with 16 points and four made 3-pointers. His court awareness brings an extra dimension to the offense, freeing up Jayden Nunn and Marcus Tsohonis (19 points combined Tuesday) to play off the ball, where they are most effective.
“The greatest compliment you can get in a team sport is you make your teammates better,” Rhoades said, “and I think Ace does that.”
The Rams shot a crisp 47.1% Tuesday, an even better 43.5% beyond the 3-point arc, accuracy that when combined with their trademark pressure defense makes them a load.
VCU ranks second nationally in 3-point percentage defense — opponents are shooting 24.7% from deep — and third in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency metric. The Rams created 18 turnovers Tuesday and hounded GW into 36.7% shooting.
Rhoades believes the key to guarding the arc is three-fold: Stay in front of the ball to keep the defense out of help rotation; force capable shooters to move inside the arc, and contest every attempt, even if you’re a step late.
“We have long, athletic guys that can guard the ball,” Rhoades said, “but we have to get through screens and be real tough. ... We work on it every day and we take great pride in those numbers because as we all know, a team that makes a bunch of 3s on you is hard to beat.”
Those long, athletic defenders include Keshawn Curry, Vince Williams, Hason Ward and Baldwin, and Friday night they will face their sternest challenge since November’s Battle 4 Atlantis, where VCU played consecutive games against Syracuse, defending national champion Baylor and Connecticut.
Coming off an extended COVID pause, St. Bonaventure (9-3, 1-0) opened its conference season Tuesday with an overtime victory at La Salle. The Bonnies defeated the Rams twice in three meetings last season, the most consequential win coming in the A-10 tournament final.
But the most memorable of the three contests was the first, at St. Bonaventure in January.
VCU led by 15 at intermission, only to lose 70-54 after a 45-14 second-half shredding.
“We felt like the game was over,” Baldwin said. “We just took our foot off the gas.”
Rhoades considers the opening half of that game among the best 20 minutes his team played last season. The second half, not so much.
“We lost our marbles,” he said, “and I couldn’t get ‘em back, and sometimes that happens. But we took responsibility for that, and we took off and really matured.”
No doubt. The Rams promptly embarked on a six-game winning streak, a stretch highlighted by a home conquest of the Bonnies, a stretch that helped them earn an at-large NCAA tournament bid.
Williams, who had a career-best eight assists Tuesday, vowed this trip to Olean, N.Y., will be different than last season’s.
“They’re going to know,” he said, “we’re coming for redemption.”
