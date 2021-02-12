Teel: VCU stands tall in closing minutes to fend off St. Bonaventure

After his team’s worst 20 minutes of the season, VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades defined the challenge ahead resolutely and confidently.
“If we don’t learn from this second half, then it’s a failure,” he said following his team’s Jan. 20 meltdown at St. Bonaventure. “I don’t think these guys are failures.”
The Rams have learned volumes, witness a subsequent winning streak they extended to five games Friday night with a 67-64 victory over the Bonnies at the Siegel Center.
A product of grit and final-minute poise, the win elevates VCU (15-4, 8-2) into first place in the Atlantic 10.
Similar to last month’s meeting, St. Bonaventure (10-3, 8-3) rallied furiously from a double-figure, second-half deficit. This time, the Rams responded.
When the Bonnies clawed within 53-51, VCU scored eight consecutive points. When St. Bonaventure drew close in the last minute, Bones Hyland (team-high 22 points) made four straight free throws.
Not to belabor the grim details of VCU’s setback at St. Bonaventure, but the numbers speak to how impressive this current run is.
The Rams led by 15 at halftime that night and fell by 16. That’s right. They were trampled by 31 points, 41-15, in the second half. Coach Mark Schmidt called it the finest half of his 14 years leading St. Bonaventure’s program.
VCU lost that game -- and its composure.
Neither happened Friday night during a physical encounter that was about endurance and toughness more than style points.
The Rams won this, in large measure, on the glass, with a 19-10 edge in offensive rebounds and 16-10 advantage in second-chance points, this against the conference's top offensive rebounding squad.
Vince Williams and Corey Douglas were the ringleaders with five and four offensive boards, respectively.
Douglas also contributed a critical defensive stop with less than a minute remaining, refusing to bite on Jalen Adaway’s pump fake beyond the arc and then forcing him into a 2-point miss.
Subtle, yes, but oh, so important, the type of play that wins big games.
Friday night marked not only a clash of the teams atop the A-10 standings but also the league’s highest-ranked teams by the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET). Through Thursday’s games, VCU was No. 36 in the NET, St. Bonaventure No. 39, Saint Louis No. 40 and Richmond No. 54.
The Rams have scheduled games remaining against the Spiders (Wednesday at home and March 6 at Robins Center) and Billikens (Feb. 23 at home).
How critical are the A-10’s standings? Well, since the conference eliminated divisions in 2005, each of the 11 teams to win the regular season outright has reached the NCAA tournament, including VCU two years ago.
Feel free to respond with a no-duh expression since often times outright regular-season champions win the league tournament and accompanying automatic NCAA bid.
But that’s not how the A-10 rolls. Only one of those 11 outright regular-season champs, Saint Louis in 2013, subsequently won the league tournament.
Moreover, that Billikens squad is the only top-two seed to win the A-10 tournament in the last nine editions. Every other team that cut down the nets was seeded third or lower, including No. 5 VCU in 2015 and No. 3 Richmond in 2011.
Complicating league standings everywhere: COVID.
For example, no A-10 team is on target to complete its originally scheduled 18 conference games. VCU’s docket has become so jumbled that, as of Friday night, the Rams were penciled to the play at Dayton on March 3, the teams’ third encounter of this irregular season.
Indeed, St. Bonaventure wasn’t even supposed to play at the Siegel Center this year. By rotation, the teams’ only meeting was to have been in Olean, N.Y.
But when postponements by other teams left the Rams and Bonnies needing a game this weekend, the A-10 wisely paired them for a second time, giving St. Bonaventure an eighth consecutive contest affected by COVID.
“We had the same game plan,” Williams said, contrasting the two meetings with the Bonnies. “We just had to finish the game this time. … Even though they came back, we stood tall at the end.”