Teel: VCU stands tall in closing minutes to fend off St. Bonaventure

Feel free to respond with a no-duh expression since often times outright regular-season champions win the league tournament and accompanying automatic NCAA bid.

But that’s not how the A-10 rolls. Only one of those 11 outright regular-season champs, Saint Louis in 2013, subsequently won the league tournament.

Moreover, that Billikens squad is the only top-two seed to win the A-10 tournament in the last nine editions. Every other team that cut down the nets was seeded third or lower, including No. 5 VCU in 2015 and No. 3 Richmond in 2011.

Complicating league standings everywhere: COVID.

For example, no A-10 team is on target to complete its originally scheduled 18 conference games. VCU’s docket has become so jumbled that, as of Friday night, the Rams were penciled to the play at Dayton on March 3, the teams’ third encounter of this irregular season.

Indeed, St. Bonaventure wasn’t even supposed to play at the Siegel Center this year. By rotation, the teams’ only meeting was to have been in Olean, N.Y.

But when postponements by other teams left the Rams and Bonnies needing a game this weekend, the A-10 wisely paired them for a second time, giving St. Bonaventure an eighth consecutive contest affected by COVID.