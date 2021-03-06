Teel: VCU's A-10 semifinal win cements its NCAA tournament credentials

One of college basketball’s most volatile conference tournaments has, in this season like no other, gone pure chalk. That sound you hear is VCU faithful applauding.
The Rams late Saturday night not only advanced to the Atlantic 10 championship game but also erased virtually all doubts regarding their NCAA tournament credentials.
With a grinding 64-52 victory over Davidson at the Siegel Center, VCU gave the A-10 its second tournament final in the last 15 years to match the top two seeds. The second-seeded Rams (19-6) face regular-season champion St. Bonaventure next Sunday at the University of Dayton.
“We guarded today, man,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We guarded at a high level in March, and that’s what you have to do.”
The Rams defended the entire court well. They created turnovers in the backcourt with their press, chased the third-seeded Wildcats off the 3-point line and swarmed them in the paint.
The numbers were jarring regardless, more so because Davidson scored 99 points, shot 59% and made 17 of 31 beyond the arc in a Friday quarterfinal rout of George Mason. Saturday, they shot a season-low 29.8%, a stunning 16.7% in the opening half.
Hason Ward established the tone on the very first possession, blocking Luka Brajkovic’s attempted dunk. Ward, Corey Douglas, Levi Stockard and Brendan Medley-Bacon continued that aggression throughout, in stark contrast to a week earlier at Davidson, where the Wildcats scored 34 points in the paint and shot 66.7% inside the arc in a victory over the Rams.
Davidson (13-8) scored 16 points in the paint Saturday and shot 26.7% inside the arc.
“Just continue to deny and disrupt,” Douglas said.
“We really challenged our big guys to play better one-on-one defense in the post,” Rhoades said.
But let’s not overstate the case. This was not Georgetown ’85 defending the Wildcats. While the Rams were excellent defensively, Davidson missed every type of uncontested shot imaginable.
Still, when Hyunjung Lee’s right-corner 3-pointer drew Davidson within 30-25 early in the second half, you wondered if this was where the Wildcats shifted into overdrive. Instead, it was VCU scoring on its next four possessions, the final three buckets in that span from Douglas, who finished with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.
A fifth-year senior, Douglas is the Rams’ elder statesman, but while much is made of this group’s youth, it’s shown some admirable resilience. Case in point: Saturday marked the third time in as many opportunities this season that VCU has beaten a team it lost to earlier.
First Rhode Island, then St. Bonaventure, now Davidson.
“It just doesn’t sit right with us,” said guard Bones Hyland (team-high 12 points). “We just know we have to get ‘em back.”
“We’re a competitive group,” Rhoades said breaking into a smile. “Sometimes we’re competitive, with some emotion and some immaturity, but you know what, led by Ace [Baldwin] and Bones and Vince [Williams], we’re competitive. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder. VCU Ram Nation loves to call it a swag, I don’t care what you call it, but when it’s time to compete, we compete.”
Williams and Baldwin were the primary defenders on Kellan Grady, the all-conference guard who scored a season-high 32 points on Friday but managed only 13 Saturday on 5-of-15 shooting.
The A-10 tournament now pauses for eight days, a scheduling adjustment made late in this wild pandemic season to help league teams meet NCAA tournament COVID-19 testing protocol. Several conferences usually break for 2-4 days between the semifinals and final, and the A-10 did so during the early and mid-1990s, but an eight-day pause is rare, if not unprecedented.
This respite should help the Rams, whose roster is littered with nagging injuries. VCU’s lone A-10 tournament title came in 2015, but even if the Rams stumble next Sunday and do not earn the conference’s automatic NCAA tournament bid, they should be among the at-large selections.
The NET rankings are not, and should not be, the sole arbiter of a team’s worthiness for the bracket, but at No. 35 on the NET entering Saturday, VCU is well-positioned.
For example, the Rams are 9-4 in games the NET classifies as the most difficult, Quadrant 1 and 2. They are 2-4 in Q1 contests, 7-0 in Q2, their seventh Q2 win coming Saturday.
Here are some combined Q1 and 2 records for NCAA locks or contenders entering Saturday: Virginia Tech 5-5, Georgia Tech 8-6, Tennessee 6-7, UCLA 5-7 and LSU 6-8.
I asked Rhoades if he considers VCU safely in the 68-team field.
“I really hope so,” he said. “I think we’ve done a lot. … I hope so, but let’s go try and pursue a championship.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel