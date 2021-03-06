Teel: VCU's A-10 semifinal win cements its NCAA tournament credentials

“We’re a competitive group,” Rhoades said breaking into a smile. “Sometimes we’re competitive, with some emotion and some immaturity, but you know what, led by Ace [Baldwin] and Bones and Vince [Williams], we’re competitive. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder. VCU Ram Nation loves to call it a swag, I don’t care what you call it, but when it’s time to compete, we compete.”

Williams and Baldwin were the primary defenders on Kellan Grady, the all-conference guard who scored a season-high 32 points on Friday but managed only 13 Saturday on 5-of-15 shooting.

The A-10 tournament now pauses for eight days, a scheduling adjustment made late in this wild pandemic season to help league teams meet NCAA tournament COVID-19 testing protocol. Several conferences usually break for 2-4 days between the semifinals and final, and the A-10 did so during the early and mid-1990s, but an eight-day pause is rare, if not unprecedented.

This respite should help the Rams, whose roster is littered with nagging injuries. VCU’s lone A-10 tournament title came in 2015, but even if the Rams stumble next Sunday and do not earn the conference’s automatic NCAA tournament bid, they should be among the at-large selections.