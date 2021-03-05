Teel: VCU's Hyland authors memorable postseason debut

Had he looked fresh during practice this week? Fresh enough to produce 30 and 10?

“I don’t know about 30 and 10,” Rhoades said, “but he felt really good the last two days.”

That freshness was not born of any pampering. In fact, Rhoades pushed his best player during Wednesday’s workout.

“He had to show me that he can do more and then feel good the next day,” Rhoades said, “and he did. And then in the shootaround today, he said that he felt really good. He worked toward this the right way.”

With Hyland watching from the bench in street clothes, VCU dropped its regular-season finale last week at Davidson — the Rams and Wildcats clash again in Saturday’s 9 p.m., semifinal — and Hyland said his primary aim Friday was to uplift his teammates’ spirits.

They returned the favor during the second half, when Hyland went scoreless for the first 12-plus minutes and suffered calf cramps. Yet even as he limped from the cramps midway through the half, Hyland had the presence to catch an outlet pass from Jamir Watkins and throw a perfect lob to Hason Ward for a dunk.

Rhoades immediately called timeout to rest Hyland for the first time all day.