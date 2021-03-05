Teel: VCU's Hyland authors memorable postseason debut

Bones Hyland’s first three buckets Friday afternoon were routine, a contested finish at the rim, a fast-break layup and a jumper off the dribble.
Then the real show started, one that lifted VCU to a 73-68 victory over Dayton in an Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinal at the Siegel Center.
Hyland’s pull-up 3-pointer from the right wing was so pure he began backpedaling the moment he released it. A heat-check 3 from beyond advisable range left Flyers guard Jalen Crutcher shaking his head. After making a right-baseline jumper, Hyland turned to the Dayton bench, barking at Flyers reserves and coaches, drawing a warning from official Lee Cassel.
This was all in the first half, mind you, one that ended with Hyland gathering a loose-ball rebound of teammate Ace Baldwin’s miss and hitting a circus 18-footer from behind the backboard while falling out of bounds.
“Bones can just make plays, right,” Rams coach Mike Rhoades said, “and he can at times make some special plays.”
Returning from a two-game absence caused by a sprained right foot, Hyland embodied special, finishing with 30 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes, 22 of those points coming in the first half. He made 11 of 18 shots, 3 of 7 beyond the 3-point arc.
“He looked fresh,” Rhoades said. “He just caught the ball in space a few times and got us going.”
Had he looked fresh during practice this week? Fresh enough to produce 30 and 10?
“I don’t know about 30 and 10,” Rhoades said, “but he felt really good the last two days.”
That freshness was not born of any pampering. In fact, Rhoades pushed his best player during Wednesday’s workout.
“He had to show me that he can do more and then feel good the next day,” Rhoades said, “and he did. And then in the shootaround today, he said that he felt really good. He worked toward this the right way.”
With Hyland watching from the bench in street clothes, VCU dropped its regular-season finale last week at Davidson — the Rams and Wildcats clash again in Saturday’s 9 p.m., semifinal — and Hyland said his primary aim Friday was to uplift his teammates’ spirits.
They returned the favor during the second half, when Hyland went scoreless for the first 12-plus minutes and suffered calf cramps. Yet even as he limped from the cramps midway through the half, Hyland had the presence to catch an outlet pass from Jamir Watkins and throw a perfect lob to Hason Ward for a dunk.
Rhoades immediately called timeout to rest Hyland for the first time all day.
Ward, Watkins, Corey Douglas and Josh Banks combined for 23 points after intermission, production that became essential as VCU (18-6) butchered a 19-point lead, allowing Dayton (14-9) to draw within six several times. The Rams were fortunate their advantage was large enough to cushion late-game falls, but Rhoades, far more than some of his fledglings, understands such lapses can be fatal in March.
After twisting his right ankle with 1:28 remaining, Hyland returned to the floor in the waning seconds and contributed to Rhoades’ frustration. With VCU nursing an 8-point lead, Hyland attempted to strip the ball from Ibi Watson and fouled him about 30 feet from the basket.
Bent at the waist, Rhoades buried his head on the scorer’s table padding.
“What more are we going to do to give them another opportunity?” Rhoades said. “Holy cow. Time and score, time and score. But we’re young, and we get emotional and we want to make a play. And sometimes the play is not to get a steal or make it a 50-50 call. It’s just play it straight up, play it clean. …
“We have to get better at that. Sometimes as a coach you want to tackle a player, but I like my job, so I just put my head on the table.”
A 6-foot-3, sophomore, Hyland is a leading contender for A-10 Player of the Year, and anyone seeking endorsements need only ask Dayton. In three victories over the Flyers this season, Hyland had 77 points, 20 rebounds and 9 assists. He made 26 of 44 shots (59.1%).
VCU’s 2019-20 season ended moments before its opening A-10 tournament game when all of college sports shut down due to COVID-19. So Hyland is new to the tensions of March.
His postseason debut won’t soon be forgotten.