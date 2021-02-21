Teel: Victory over No. 7 UVA elevates Duke into NCAA contention

Duke has lost six ACC games this basketball season by a combined 28 points, a series of gutting defeats that would dishearten any team, let alone one of the sport’s youngest.
But on a Saturday night that in any other season would have broken decibel meters at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils showed otherwise and quickened their heretofore faint NCAA tournament pulse.
Duke 66, Virginia 65.
“It’s sad that fans were not at this game,” Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. “This was an epic game. … Every possession was fought, seemed like every dribble at times.”
Indeed, this was two hours that begged for standing-room-only at venerable Cameron. But even as COVID-19 dictated otherwise, the teams competed fervently, trading clutch shots and defensive stops, neither leading by more than six points.
During the second half alone, the contest was knotted seven times, the final time at 60-all, tension that figured to favor the more experienced squad — Kenpom.com ranks Duke’s roster as the nation’s fourth-youngest. But sophomore Matthew Hurt and freshmen DJ Steward and Jaemyn Brakefield made consecutive shots late to lift the Devils to their most significant victory this season.
“We’ve learned through losing,” Krzyzewski said, “in losing close games. … Not just losing, but why and what we needed to improve on, and these kids have done what we asked them to do.”
The Devils (10-8, 8-6 ACC) haven’t yet earned a 25th consecutive NCAA bid, and they face a quick turnaround before hosting Syracuse (13-6, 7-5) on Monday night. But their third straight win, and their first over a ranked opponent, elevated them to a season-high No. 55 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, making them viable as March beckons.
Viable is hardly where this program aspires to be each year, but it beats the irrelevancy that loomed after a 77-75 loss at Miami on Feb. 1.
Hurt scored a game-high 22 points Saturday and over the last three games is averaging 22.7 points, while shooting 75% overall (24 of 32) and 73.6% beyond the 3-point arc (14 of 19). Such accuracy won’t endure, but if his teammates continue to emerge, Duke can challenge darn near anyone.
“He’s definitely a matchup nightmare for some teams,” UVA’s Sam Hauser said of Hurt.
Count the Cavaliers among those teams.
“He’s Larry Bird-like with where he puts the ball behind his head,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “You think you’re there, but you can’t quite get to [his shot].”
Among Hurt’s co-conspirators Saturday were freshman Jeremy Roach (12 points), sophomore Wendell Moore (seven assists and five rebounds), senior Jordan Goldwire (four steals and four assists) and Brakefield (11 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots).
The performance was the 6-foot-8 Brakefield’s best in league play. A former AAU teammate of Virginia freshman Reece Beekman, Brakefield was a Cavaliers recruiting target, and Saturday he showed why, relieving 7-foot starter Mark Williams and providing a better matchup against UVA’s 7-1 Jay Huff (team-high 20 points).
“Jay is such a good basketball player,” Krzyzewski said, “his footwork, his touch, his ballhandling, and Mark’s not guarded anyone like that. … Jaemyn moves his feet better.”
No Blue Devil was better defensively than Moore, who helped limit Trey Murphy (11.2 points per game) to four points on just two shots, none in the final 33 minutes.
Compounding the intrigue enveloping the five-time national champions is Jalen Johnson’s decision Monday to end his one-and-done Duke career immediately to prepare for the NBA draft.
Did Johnson, the Devils’ No. 3 scorer and No. 2 rebounder prior, bail on his team in the midst of a trying season and when his minutes began to diminish? Or, did the foot injury that sidelined him for three games earlier this season re-emerge, making this an understandable decision rooted in his health and considerable draft stock?
The hot-take provocateurs who immediately labeled Johnson “a quitter” don’t know the answers, and neither do I. But since Johnson’s announcement, the respective parties have not uttered a disparaging word about the other.
Johnson’s clear potential aside, Duke is 5-0 without him, all of the victories over ACC opponents. But Saturday started a grueling stretch that, after Syracuse, continues with Louisville at home and road trips to Georgia Tech and North Carolina.
“A huge win for us,” Krzyzewski said, “and well-earned, because I [think] they are an outstanding basketball team.”
The No. 7 Cavaliers (15-5, 11-3) can be outstanding. But they’ve dropped two straight for the first time this season, and upon reviewing Saturday, they’ll lament defense that allowed Duke to shoot 51% and score 14 fast-break points, the latter an inordinate amount against UVA’s deliberate tempo and fueled by 13 Cavaliers turnovers.
The turnovers squandered 50% shooting, the first time Virginia has lost with that level of accuracy since 2019 — at Duke.
“If you don’t understand now the significance of it, then I don’t know if you ever will,” Bennett said of transition defense. “You gotta be back and have a set defense to be successful.”
Despite those issues, Virginia was positioned to win when Steward missed the front end of a bonus free throw with 9.6 seconds remaining. With Bennett declining to call timeout and urging the Cavaliers to attack, Kihei Clark lost control of his dribble and was forced to hoist a 3-point attempt that had no chance.