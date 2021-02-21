Teel: Victory over No. 7 UVA elevates Duke into NCAA contention

Duke has lost six ACC games this basketball season by a combined 28 points, a series of gutting defeats that would dishearten any team, let alone one of the sport’s youngest.

But on a Saturday night that in any other season would have broken decibel meters at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils showed otherwise and quickened their heretofore faint NCAA tournament pulse.

Duke 66, Virginia 65.

“It’s sad that fans were not at this game,” Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. “This was an epic game. … Every possession was fought, seemed like every dribble at times.”

Indeed, this was two hours that begged for standing-room-only at venerable Cameron. But even as COVID-19 dictated otherwise, the teams competed fervently, trading clutch shots and defensive stops, neither leading by more than six points.

During the second half alone, the contest was knotted seven times, the final time at 60-all, tension that figured to favor the more experienced squad — Kenpom.com ranks Duke’s roster as the nation’s fourth-youngest. But sophomore Matthew Hurt and freshmen DJ Steward and Jaemyn Brakefield made consecutive shots late to lift the Devils to their most significant victory this season.