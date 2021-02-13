Teel: Victory over UNC elevates UVA's Bennett into rare company

Williams called Saturday his team’s largest challenge of the season, “there’s no question,” and the game capped quite the eight days for the Tar Heels.

First came the victory at Duke last Saturday, followed by a Snapchat video of Bacot and teammate Day’Ron Sharpe socializing with others indoors maskless. Concerned by potential COVID spread, Miami justifiably declined to play Monday’s scheduled game at UNC, after which Williams and his players issued separate apologies.

Williams kept his discipline of the offending players and managers private, and the entire roster was in uniform at JPJ.

North Carolina (12-7, 7-5 ACC) has been treading NCAA tournament bubble waters since January, its daily NET rankings from No. 45 to No. 64. Contrast that to Virginia, which began January at No. 45 and has since ascended to No. 6.

The Tar Heels were 54th on the NET entering Saturday, one spot ahead of Richmond, but Williams insisted Friday that he doesn’t dangle the postseason carrot habitually.

Carolina’s NCAA credentials, like many others’, are mixed.

Pro: A non-conference schedule ranking of No. 50, thanks to contests against Iowa, Texas and Stanford.