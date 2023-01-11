Teel: Virginia manages to 'gut it out' against undermanned North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE — In a college basketball era replete with early exits to the NBA and copious transfers, Virginia and North Carolina this season return as much talent as a program could reasonably expect.

The Cavaliers’ top six scorers from a year ago are intact, while the Tar Heels boast four starters from last April’s NCAA tournament finalists. Given UNC’s 16- and 20-point routs of UVa in 2022, this did not bode well for the home team Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

But then Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, the Tar Heels’ lone new starter, was ruled out with an ailing back. And then, 1:19 after tipoff, Carolina lost the ACC’s best player for the night, and perhaps longer.

Richmond native Armando Bacot, among the best rebounders in league history and this season’s top ACC scorer as well, hobbled off the floor with an ankle injury, much like he did at the Final Four.

Losing to a depleted Tar Heels team now leaning on freshmen Jalan Washington and Seth Trimble would have been a bad look for the Cavaliers.

Winning for the first time at JPJ since 2012, with jury-rigged lineups no less, would have been a signature moment for North Carolina.

That 13th-ranked Virginia prevailed 65-58 was a testament to the four-guard lineup that coach Tony Bennett deployed for the final 15-plus minutes.

Playing small against the Tar Heels, perennially one of the nation’s tallest and best rebounding teams, would usually be coaching malpractice. But with Bacot and Nance, both of whom stand 6-foot-11, unavailable, Bennett teamed veteran starting guards Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin with two reserves in their first season with the program: freshman guard Isaac McKneely and graduate transfer forward Ben Vander Plas.

Over the last 15:12, that group outscored UNC 34-22, turning a 5-point deficit into a 7-point victory.

“Both teams were a little fatigued at the end,” Bennett said, “but it came down to just who was going to be able to kind of gut it out.”

Virginia (12-3, 4-2) led 52-42 after a Vander Plas 3-pointer, but RJ Davis countered immediately with a 3 of his own. A contested, long-range jumper by McKneely and a Vander Plas steal and run-out dunk were the decisive sequences late.

Nine steals, five by Beekman, helped Virginia outscore North Carolina (11-6, 3-3) in transition 10-2, remarkable given that the Tar Heels play at a much faster tempo than the Cavaliers.

Recent shooting slump aside, Vander Plas is a proven scorer, witness his game-high 17 points Tuesday on 6-of-10 accuracy. But his second-half defense on the 6-10 Washington was arguably more important.

A highly regarded prospect, Washington has struggled with knee injuries, and entering the game, he had scored 13 points in 21 minutes the entire season. Tuesday he contributed 13 points and six boards in nearly 27 minutes, but only one point and three rebounds in the second half.

Vander Plas muscled Washington farther away from the basket, which afforded the guards more opportunities to offer double-teams

Pleased as he was by Washington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis was equally irritated by his team’s inability to stop dribble penetration.

“Didn’t we cut it to three twice down the stretch?” he said. “We didn’t get a stop. ... Maybe in some of your articles you can say, ‘Look how they fought without Armando and Pete.’ But it’s an L.”

Expectations are as entrenched in Tar Heels basketball as the Jordan Brand, and the return of starters Bacot, Caleb Love, Leaky Black and RJ Davis amplified the drill this season.

So of course UNC was the consensus preseason No. 1, in the conference and nationally. And of course there was considerable freak-out when the Tar Heels, courtesy of a four-game losing skid, plummeted out of the top 25 faster than any preseason No. 1 ever — no matter that two of the setbacks were to Iowa State and Alabama, Nos. 4 and 14 in the Associated Press poll this week.

Bacot’s uncertain status will only ratchet up the angst among Carolina faithful.

Meanwhile, after a half in which they shot 53.6% and defended fiercely, the Cavaliers “should feel good about it for a few hours,” Bennett said with a laugh, “and then we’ll get back after it.”