Teel: Virginia-MIami game ends ACC's long absence of top-25 matchups

None of the 150 ACC men’s basketball league games last season matched teams ranked by the Associated Press at tipoff, a startling development the sport’s most-storied conference had not witnessed in 55 years.

Virginia and Miami fill that void when they meet Tuesday in Coral Gables.

With No. 2 UVa, No. 12 Duke, No. 24 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Miami in the most recent poll — the rankings will be updated Monday afternoon — Tuesday’s collision of top-25 ACC rivals does not figure to be an isolated occurrence this season.

The more pressing matter is whether greater depth atop the league translates to more NCAA tournament bids in March.

ACC teams fared so poorly against outside last November and December that by Christmas, Duke was the league’s only ranked team. Moreover, North Carolina was the lone other ACC squad receiving votes in the polls.

Those early setbacks haunted the conference on Selection Sunday, when only five of its teams were invited to the NCAA tournament, the league’s fewest representatives since expanding from 12 to 15 members in 2013. Had Virginia Tech not won the ACC tournament and accompanying automatic NCAA bid, the number would have been four.

The ACC has fared little better this season than last in marquee non-conference tests, improving from a 4-16 record to 5-14. But the league’s overall winning percentage versus outside opponents has risen from .657 to .679.

That progress is evident in the NET ratings employed by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

A year ago on this date, two ACC teams were among the top 30, five in the top 75. This year, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina are among the top 30, with N.C. State, Miami and Pitt in the top 75 — the Tar Heels’ overtime conquest Saturday of Ohio State at Madison Square Garden was their most important victory to date.

Not to suggest that a pre-Christmas NET ranking below 75th precludes eventual NCAA tournament inclusion. Miami, Notre Dame and the Big Ten’s Rutgers were Nos. 105, 134 and 149 on last Dec. 18 and made the field as at-large selections.

That gives hope this season to Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Notre Dame, whose NET ratings range from 92nd to 181sth.

The Orange, Tigers and Fighting Irish face the added challenge of crafting such good ACC records as to overcome soft non-conference schedules. The NET ranks their non-league schedules 282nd, 314th and 330th, respectively, among 363 Division I teams.

For members of power conferences, such strength-of-schedule ratings invite exclusion from the selection committee.

Fortunes certainly will veer, for better and worse, as league play hits overdrive in January, but Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, North Carolina and Miami appear poised to give the ACC at least five NCAA tournament representatives.

Good luck identifying the best of the rest.

Conference media projected Notre Dame to finish sixth in the standings, but even with veterans such as Dane Goodwin and Nate Laszewski, and even against a schedule the NET rates as the ACC’s easiest, the Fighting Irish rank last in the league in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency rankings.

N.C. State is 0-2 in the conference after setbacks against Pitt and Miami, but fourth-year guard Casey Morsell, who played his first two seasons at Virginia, may be the ACC’s most improved player. When right, Morsell, sophomore Terquavion Smith and Ole Miss graduate transfer Jarkel Joiner make the Wolfpack a challenge for any defense.

After Saturday’s 85-57 dusting of Richmond, Clemson leads the conference and ranks 11th nationally in 3-point accuracy at 40.2%. Syracuse has won five straight games and likely will be favored in its next three — Pitt and Boston College at home, Louisville on the road — before a Jan. 7 date at UVa.

The Cavaliers’ game Tuesday at Miami is the first regular-season meeting of ranked ACC teams since No. 16 Florida State defeated No. 7 Virginia on Feb. 15, 2021. The wait won’t be nearly as long for the next matchup of top-25 ACC squads.

North Carolina at UVa on Jan. 10 has such potential, as does Virginia Tech at Virginia eight days later.